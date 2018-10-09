What Colour Is Healthy Semen And What Other Colours Could Mean?

Did you know that the colour of semen could actually hint at how healthy the semen is? Well, going by what doctors have to say, the colour of the semen can tell you much more about your health than you actually ever knew. There could have been episodes wherein after ejaculation what you saw on the sheets didn't really convince you that it was semen - maybe because it did not look the usual colour that it actually should.

Having a look at the colour of your semen can help you a great deal to understand your health. Ideally, healthy semen would appear to be cloudy white. However, there are factors due to which there could be changes in its colour. Read on to know more about how the colour of the semen detects how healthy you are.

Semen And Its Composition

The testes, epididymis, prostate, seminal vesicles and bulbourethral glands are all involved in the production of semen. The yellowish viscous fluid that is produced by the seminal vesicles is rich in fructose and other substances, which altogether make up about 70 per cent of the semen. The secretion from the prostate is whitish and is influenced by dihydrotestosterone. This thin fluid contains proteolytic enzymes along with lipids, citric acid, galactose and acid phosphatase.

