Wearing Glasses Will Make You Smarter, Study Finds

If you are a person who is always wearing glasses, we have good news for you. A new study revealed that wearing glasses will make you smarter than the average person. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications where it was found that wearing glasses is associated with higher levels of intelligence.

The study is the largest of its kind ever conducted. The researchers from the University of Edinburgh analysed cognitive and genetic data from over 300,000 people aged between 16 and 102. Their analysis found a significant genetic overlap between general cognitive function, reaction time, and many health variables including vision, hypertension, and longevity.

Researchers found negative correlations between cognitive function and an array of health problems, such as depression, lung cancer, and angina.

Other studies have also shown that people who wear glasses are perceived as honest, smarter, more dependable, and industrious.

Will Wearing Glasses Make You Smarter? Some Common Eye Myths And Facts Debunked

Let's have a look at some of the common eye myths:

1. Myth: Wearing Too Strong Eyeglasses Will Damage The Eyes

Fact: Your eyeglasses change the light rays that the eye receives. Wearing strong eyeglasses cannot harm an adult's eyes, although it might result in a temporary headache. The worse that can happen is the glasses will fail to correct vision and make the wearer uncomfortable because of blurriness, but will not damage the eye itself.

2. Myth: Wearing Eyeglasses Will Weaken Your Eyes

Fact: Eyeglasses are worn to correct far-sightedness, near-sightedness, astigmatism, or presbyopia and will not weaken the eyes; they will permanently cure these kinds of vision problems. Glasses simply provide vision to people with a blurred vision. Some exceptional glasses are given to children to be used temporarily to help straighten the eyes or improve vision.

3. Myth: Wearing Your Glasses Often Will Make Your Eyes Dependent On Them

Fact: Why do people wear eyeglasses? To correct their vision, isn't it? But some people want to wear their eyeglasses often so that their eyesight is clear, but your glasses are not changing your eyes so that they become dependent on them. You are used to seeing things clearly and that's the reason you would want to put on your glasses more often.

4. Myth: Only Boys Are Colour Blind

Fact: Colour blindness occurs when you can't see the colours in a certain way. When a person cannot distinguish between certain colours it is most commonly called colour blindness. Not only males have a problem with colour blindness, females have it as well.

5. Myth: Carrots Will Provide Sharp Eyesight

Fact: Carrots are good for the eyes because these contain high amounts of vitamin A. A balanced diet containing all the essential vitamins and minerals can provide good and healthy eyesight too. Eating a lot of carrots won't improve your eyesight until and unless you suffer from vitamin A deficiency.

6. Myth: Sitting Close To The TV Will Damage The Vision

Fact: Watching televisions with LCDs and flat screens can't cause any harmful effect on your eyes. Sitting for prolonged hours in front of the computer or watching 3D movies will make your eyes tired. But you can treat your tired eyes, by resting them for a minute or closing them for five minutes.

7. Myth: Reading In Poor Light Will Hurt The Eyes

Fact: Before the light was invented, people would read by dim candlelight or a night lamp. Today, if you read a book or something else in dim light it will not harm your eyes. However, having a good light will prevent straining of the eyes and make reading easier.

8. Myth: Not Wearing Reading Glasses Will Deteriorate Your Vision Faster

Fact: Not wearing your reading glasses often could cause blurriness and distortion of the eyes. It will not deteriorate your vision faster, though it may lead to eye strain and a squint. The effects of not wearing reading glasses are temporary and can cause discomfort.

9. Myth: Eye Exercises Help In Getting Rid Of Wearing Glasses

Fact: There is no evidence that eye exercises help you get rid of glasses. In fact, eye exercises can prevent eye fatigue, and it will help in maintaining eyesight and vision. Exercising your eye muscles will not remove the most common vision problems though. Ask your doctor what kind of eye exercises will be beneficial for you.

