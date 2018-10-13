Tuberous Sclerosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

A rare genetic disorder that results in benign tumours on many parts of the body is known as tuberous sclerosis. These are the noncancerous overgrowth of the normal tissue. This disorder is most likely to be detected during infancy. However, the signs of this ailment might be so mild that one could miss identifying the disorder until adulthood.

Severe cases of tuberous sclerosis can cause serious disabilities in the affected person. Although there is no cure as of yet for this disorder, treatments are available that can ease the effect of the signs and symptoms of this disorder.

Also called tuberous sclerosis complex, this is the second most common neurocutaneous form of the disease. This disorder is inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern.

What Causes Tuberous Sclerosis?

Tuberous sclerosis is caused due to mutations. The two genes involved and that face the defects are TSC1 and TSC2. The presence of any one of these two defective genes could cause the disease. The TSC1 gene is present on chromosome 9 and is responsible for the production of a protein known as hamartin.

What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Tuberous Sclerosis?

The most commonly affected areas are the eyes, kidneys, lungs, skin, heart and the brain. The symptoms can be mild or severe (depending on the size and location).

The following are some of the signs and symptoms: