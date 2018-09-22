10 Surprising Causes For Constipation You Must Know

If you are someone who spends a lot of time on the toilet seat, every morning, forcing yourself to go to the toilet, but in vain, then you could definitely be suffering from constipation.
Constipation is a lifestyle-related ailment in which the stools harden in the intestines and do not pass out of the body easily or regularly. When a person has been suffering from constipation for a long time, it could cause other ailments such as bloating, gastritis, excess belching, stomach pain, appetite fluctuations, piles, etc.
A number of reasons could be the cause for constipation and one of the main reasons is a person's diet and exercise habits. It has been found by research studies that an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise can quickly lead to constipation in a person.
Now, let us find out about some of the more uncommon, surprising causes for constipation, here.
Sitting For A Long Time
It has been found that people who have jobs that require them to sit in the same place for long hours, such as drivers, tailors, computer professionals, etc. are more prone to constipation.
This is because when a person sits for long hours, the metabolic rate of the body becomes slower which in turn slows down the bowel movements, thus causing constipation.
Excess Dairy Consumption
When a person consumes dairy products such as cheese, milk, paneer, etc. in excess quantities, on a regular basis, it could also cause constipation, as these dairy products can stimulate the production of excess gas in the stomach and also harden the stools in the intestines, while they undergo the fermentation process in the stomach during digestion.
Depression
Just like stress is a common cause for constipation, depression can also lead to constipation, according to research studies. When a person is suffering from depression, the serotonin levels in the brain are lowered.
This can cause the brain to miss out on sending signals to the digestive and excretory system to flush out the waste, causing constipation.
Low Carb Diet
People following low carbohydrate diets, such as the keto diet, can often experience constipation, as the body requires all the nutrients in equal amounts to function well.
When you are on a low carb diet, the body absorbs more water from the colon which can make the stool dryer and harder, leading to constipation.
Excess Laxative Usage
Laxatives are medications taken to soften the stools and help pass stools with ease. When a person takes laxatives too often, it can lead to dependency and the bowel function eventually slows down. This causes the stools to harden even more and may cause constipation.
Eating Chocolates Every Day
Unless it is just a piece of sugarless, dark chocolate, eating other kinds of chocolates daily can cause a number of health issues, including constipation.
Chocolates have a high amount of sugar, which can harden the stools in the intestines, when consumed on a regular basis, causing constipation and bloating.
Certain Medications
When a person has been taking certain medications regularly, such as anti-depressants, antibiotics, blood pressure medications, excess vitamin pills, etc. they can make the intestines dry, causing the stools to harden which could lead to constipation.
In such instances, talking to your doctor to alter the dosage of the medication can help.
Hormonal Disorders
Research studies have found that a person suffering from hormonal disorders such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, etc., are more prone to constipation.
This is because bowel movement requires the actions of certain hormones to work efficiently and hormonal diseases can disrupt the functions of the other hormones in the body too!
Birth Control Pills
Many women taking birth control pills to prevent pregnancy experience constipation as a side effect. This is because birth control pills can cause hormonal imbalance in the body which can lead to the hardening of stools in the intestine, leading to constipation and bloating.
Over exercise
We read that lack of exercise can be the cause for constipation, however, over exercising can also cause constipation, according to research studies.
This is because when a person exercises too much, there will be a loss of electrolytes and water from the body, even if they remain hydrated. So, the dehydration caused by excessive exercise can dry out the intestines, causing constipation.
