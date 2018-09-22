10 Surprising Causes For Constipation You Must Know

If you are someone who spends a lot of time on the toilet seat, every morning, forcing yourself to go to the toilet, but in vain, then you could definitely be suffering from constipation.

Constipation is a lifestyle-related ailment in which the stools harden in the intestines and do not pass out of the body easily or regularly. When a person has been suffering from constipation for a long time, it could cause other ailments such as bloating, gastritis, excess belching, stomach pain, appetite fluctuations, piles, etc.

A number of reasons could be the cause for constipation and one of the main reasons is a person's diet and exercise habits. It has been found by research studies that an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise can quickly lead to constipation in a person.

Now, let us find out about some of the more uncommon, surprising causes for constipation, here.