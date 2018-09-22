Subscribe to Boldsky
10 Surprising Causes For Constipation You Must Know

By

If you are someone who spends a lot of time on the toilet seat, every morning, forcing yourself to go to the toilet, but in vain, then you could definitely be suffering from constipation.

Constipation is a lifestyle-related ailment in which the stools harden in the intestines and do not pass out of the body easily or regularly. When a person has been suffering from constipation for a long time, it could cause other ailments such as bloating, gastritis, excess belching, stomach pain, appetite fluctuations, piles, etc.

10 Surprising Causes For Constipation!

A number of reasons could be the cause for constipation and one of the main reasons is a person's diet and exercise habits. It has been found by research studies that an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise can quickly lead to constipation in a person.
Now, let us find out about some of the more uncommon, surprising causes for constipation, here.

Array

Sitting For A Long Time

It has been found that people who have jobs that require them to sit in the same place for long hours, such as drivers, tailors, computer professionals, etc. are more prone to constipation.

This is because when a person sits for long hours, the metabolic rate of the body becomes slower which in turn slows down the bowel movements, thus causing constipation.

MOST READ:Whole 30 Diet What To Eat & What Not To Eat

Array

Excess Dairy Consumption

When a person consumes dairy products such as cheese, milk, paneer, etc. in excess quantities, on a regular basis, it could also cause constipation, as these dairy products can stimulate the production of excess gas in the stomach and also harden the stools in the intestines, while they undergo the fermentation process in the stomach during digestion.

Array

Depression

Just like stress is a common cause for constipation, depression can also lead to constipation, according to research studies. When a person is suffering from depression, the serotonin levels in the brain are lowered.

This can cause the brain to miss out on sending signals to the digestive and excretory system to flush out the waste, causing constipation.

Array

Low Carb Diet

People following low carbohydrate diets, such as the keto diet, can often experience constipation, as the body requires all the nutrients in equal amounts to function well.

When you are on a low carb diet, the body absorbs more water from the colon which can make the stool dryer and harder, leading to constipation.

Array

Excess Laxative Usage

Laxatives are medications taken to soften the stools and help pass stools with ease. When a person takes laxatives too often, it can lead to dependency and the bowel function eventually slows down. This causes the stools to harden even more and may cause constipation.

Array

Eating Chocolates Every Day

Unless it is just a piece of sugarless, dark chocolate, eating other kinds of chocolates daily can cause a number of health issues, including constipation.

Chocolates have a high amount of sugar, which can harden the stools in the intestines, when consumed on a regular basis, causing constipation and bloating.

MOST READ:12 Foods That Increase Blood Flow During Periods

Array

Certain Medications

When a person has been taking certain medications regularly, such as anti-depressants, antibiotics, blood pressure medications, excess vitamin pills, etc. they can make the intestines dry, causing the stools to harden which could lead to constipation.

In such instances, talking to your doctor to alter the dosage of the medication can help.

Array

Hormonal Disorders

Research studies have found that a person suffering from hormonal disorders such as PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, etc., are more prone to constipation.

This is because bowel movement requires the actions of certain hormones to work efficiently and hormonal diseases can disrupt the functions of the other hormones in the body too!

Array

Birth Control Pills

Many women taking birth control pills to prevent pregnancy experience constipation as a side effect. This is because birth control pills can cause hormonal imbalance in the body which can lead to the hardening of stools in the intestine, leading to constipation and bloating.

Array

Over exercise

We read that lack of exercise can be the cause for constipation, however, over exercising can also cause constipation, according to research studies.

This is because when a person exercises too much, there will be a loss of electrolytes and water from the body, even if they remain hydrated. So, the dehydration caused by excessive exercise can dry out the intestines, causing constipation.

    Read more about: constipation remedies causes
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
     

