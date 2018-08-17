How Does Ayurveda Treat Hyperhidrosis/Excessive Sweating?

Bad odour and sweaty palms can cause embarrassment for many. But this is a natural body procedure through which the body releases excessive heat. It is just like a coolant which functions under the command of our brain when our body temperature rises due to stress, extreme workout or scorching heat.

For people who are suffering from hyperhidrosis, sweating can cause too much of discomfort as well. This is a health condition wherein our body produces an excessive amount of sweat than an average person. Such people can even sweat profusely in a moderate climate or even while sleeping. This could affect all parts of their body or specifically their feet, armpits, palms and face.

Now the question arises as to what causes hyperhidrosis. Well, it can be due to various factors such as hormonal imbalance, diabetes, infection, menopause, hyperthyroidism, obesity, or due to heredity. Whatever the reason may be, Ayurveda can give a perfect remedy for this.

What Ayurveda Says About Hyperhidrosis

Types Of Hyperhidrosis

Ayurvedic Management Of Hyperhidrosis

Swedapanayana herbs (antiperspirants)

Treating high pitta dosha

Manage your stress level

Stambhana chikitsa

Home remedy

Ayurvedic medication

What Ayurveda Says About Hyperhidrosis

In terms of Ayurveda, sweat means sweda which is a waste product of fat tissues or medho dhatu and a result of pitta dosha. When pitta gets aggravated or when excessive fat accumulates in our body, one starts sweating profusely.

There are many sweat-carrying channels known as sweda vaha srotas on our skin pores, hair and follicles. These channels originate from the adipose tissue, and when our body emits excessive heat, sweat starts coming out from these pores. Atisweda or hyperhidrosis is the resultant factor of extreme manifestation of the pitta dosha.

Types Of Hyperhidrosis

Hyperhidrosis is of two types-primary and secondary. Primary hyperhidrosis is not a disease, rather a medical condition and secondary hyperhidrosis can be caused as a result of medication or other medical conditions.

Ayurvedic Management Of Hyperhidrosis

Ayurvedic herbal treatment can work wonders in treating hyperhidrosis. It is generally used in the form of internal medication or local application.

• Swedapanayana herbs (antiperspirants)

Swedapanayana herbs are the ones that can help you from reducing the excess flow of sweat or stop them. These are antiperspirants which predominantly have dry and cold attributes and thereby stop sweat from coming out. There are several antiperspirant herbs like chandana, mustaka and padmakashta, but the most effective is ushira due to its fragrance.

These herbs can be taken in the form of liquid, powder or tablet. You can even make a paste of it and apply on the excessive sweaty parts.

• Treating high pitta dosha

One common reason for hyperhidrosis in people can be high pitta dosha. An aggravated pitta results in indigestion, heat, elevated body temperature and excessive sweating. Ayurveda suggests that it is therefore essential to pacify the pitta.

For this, you can soak 10 raisins at night and have it early morning. You can even have a cup of coriander drink, by soaking coriander seeds and straining the water the next morning. Even a spoon of amla powder with jaggery can be beneficial.

• Manage your stress level

In the world of rat race, all of us are surrounded by tons of anxiety, depression and fear, which can often cause hyperhidrosis. For this, you can practice pranayama every morning to calm down your mind and relieve stress. Besides, you can use a few drops of ksheerabala or brahmi oil on your scalp to cool yourself.

• Stambhana chikitsa

This remedy works best in case of primary hyperhidrosis where the cause of excessive sweating is unknown. Ayurvedic treatment of applying chandanadi taila an hour before the bath is beneficial.

If you rub this taila against the hair follicles, it can render useful result in blocking the sweat pores. After applying it, rinse it with warm water first and then cold water. It gives freshness to the body and the body stops sweating.

• Home remedy

In a tub of cold water for bathing, add 10-15 drop of lavender oil or jasmine oil, or you can add 20 ml of rose water. Mix it well and bath with this water.

• Ayurvedic medication

• Sarivadyasava acts as a blood purifier and helps in cooling the body temperature.

• Usheerasava is a famous body freshener, coolant and diuretic ayurvedic medicine.

• Chandrakala Rasa helps in relieving stress, calms our mind and cools down the body.

• Saptamruta Loha works best in case of iron and vitamin C deficiency.

• Arvindasava helps in pacifying the pitta dosha and helps in soothing the tissues.

• Padmakadi Kashaya is a potential replenisher of soft tissues and helps in rejuvenating the body while lowering excess sweating.

• Sarivadi Vati helps in reducing body itching, which is often caused by excessive sweating. It also enhances body complexion.

Here are some other tips that can help in refreshing your body and reducing sweat.

• Whether you have hyperhidrosis or not, it is essential to bathe twice daily in order to get rid of bacteria.

• Instead of using expensive shower gels, use triphala powder and scrub your body to fight the germs on the skin.

• Avoid consumption of fatty food that can add up to your belly fat. The lower the fat level, the lesser you will sweat. Also, try to wear loosely fitted clothes to make your body comfortable instead of becoming a fashionista.

• Ayurvedic medicines such as chandanasavam, arogya vardhini vati, sariva churna, pravala bhasma, punarnavadi guggulu, etc. can work best for treating hyperhidrosis.

• Have a glass of tomato juice regularly as it controls our sweat glands.

• A mixture of sandalwood or camphor with a few drops of coconut oil can help in relaxing the body and in reducing hyperhidrosis.

• If you are tired of sweaty armpits, take a cloth or sponge, soak it in vinegar and compress it on the affected area. It will reduce sweating and body odour.

• Avoid hot and spicy food. Instead, consume fruits and vegetables that can pacify the pitta.