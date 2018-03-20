From Combating AIDS To Skin Disorders, Here Are Health Benefits Of Drinking Cow Urine

Cow urine, popularly known as 'Gomutra', is widely used in Indian medicine as a healer and health restorer. The usage of cow urine has been immensely propounded in the treatment of diseases in Ayurveda.

It has been a traditional healing medicine for a host of diseases, where many happen to be serious ones. Cow urine is sometimes mixed with milk, clarified butter, yoghurt, etc., to cure diseases. A lot of patients are given Cow Urine Therapy for grave diseases like AIDS and cancer, apart from the common ailments.

And the reports state that cow urine has been very beneficial in the recovery of patients. In India, cow urine can be easily found in any of the stores. You can actually find a number of products to shop, ranging from soap, shampoos and toothpaste to soft-drinks, which contain cow urine!

What Makes Cow Urine Such A Miraculous Product?

While it is commonly thought that urine contains toxic compounds, cow urine contains urea, minerals, salts, hormones, enzymes, etc., apart from 95% of water. Although, successful cases have been noted about the cure of diseases by the use of cow urine, the benefits of cow urine have been debated for therapeutic uses.

Backed by very less scientific evidence of the benefits of cow urine, apart from some studies regarding the same, nevertheless cow urine continues to be in use since centuries. However, recently, there was a breakthrough when a research was conducted, wherein they analyzed 400 samples of urine of the Gir cows of Gujarat, and found traces of gold.

The scientists concluded that out of 5100 compounds found in the urine of the Gir cows, 388 have unbound medicinal value that can cure a lot of diseases.

Let's now discuss the essential benefits of cow urine as a medicine in various aspects of health.

- Cow urine is essentially antimicrobial. It kills germs that cause various diseases.

- Cow urine is known to cure the imbalances in the body, which are referred to as Vatta, Pita and Kapha in Ayurveda.

- It treats deficiencies in the body and boosts immunity.

- It is also used for removing toxins from the body.

- Cow urine is beneficial for treating a host of diseases, which include - cancer, leprosy, epilepsy, diabetes, brain and heart diseases, skin disorders and gynaecological problems. It is also used to treat fever, anaemia and aids in the proper functioning of the liver and digestive system.

- Cow urine is also used as a bio-enhancer.

So, cow urine continues to be an important product that finds a place in the Indian traditional medicine since centuries. It is claimed to promote health and longevity. With a lot of speculation still going on, on its medicinal properties, hopefully more scientific evidence will be available in the coming years, which will prove the miraculous benefits of cow urine.

Moreover, it proves to be an economical and eco-friendly mode of treatment. With ongoing studies in place, we can expect some interesting research facts coming our way about the benefits of cow urine.