Fatty Liver Grade 1: Here's How Much Time It Will Take To Reverse The Condition

A fatty liver is basically a condition where there is an excess influx of fat in the liver. This causes the liver to expand and become bulkier. This abnormal condition is associated in most cases to excess alcohol consumption.

Whereas in some people, it may also result due to obesity and disrupted fat metabolism. In the initial stages, fatty liver shows almost no symptoms and hence can be difficult to diagnose. The good news is that this is a reversible condition.

It requires some lifestyle and food habit changes and a person can cure his fatty liver over time. Fatty liver grade 1 is just the beginning of this condition and hence can be reversed.

How much time does it take to reverse fatty liver grade 1?

Well, just like no two people can be exactly the same, even the body functions and metabolism of every individual varies. For some people, reversing a fatty liver grade 1 can take only about a month and for others, it may take up to 3-4 months.

It depends on the amount of fatty tissue build-up in your liver and also your body's reaction to medication, lifestyle changes, etc. The best way to cure your fatty liver grade 1 is by changing some simple food and lifestyle habits.

Here is what you should do to treat fatty liver grade 1:

1. Consume Less Of Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates after being absorbed by the body are used for generating energy for your body. The excess carbs consumed are converted into fat by the liver and stored. For people suffering from fatty liver grade 1, carbohydrates should be restricted to a minimum. They can be a big hindrance to curing the liver off fat deposition. To reverse fatty liver, say no to foods that are high sources of carbs like pasta, bread and rice.

2. Avoid Alcohol Consumption

If you have this disorder, you should completely avoid alcohol, as it can further damage your liver and slow down the process of healing by medications. For people who have non-alcoholic form of the disease, they can consume about one drink of wine every day.

3. Consume More Protein And Green Vegetables

To reverse this condition, your body needs less amount of starch and carbs and more amount of good fats and protein. Fibre helps you keep your hunger in check. Protein builds muscle and helps you reduce weight, it also keeps your blood sugar stable. You can consume eggs, meat, pulses, legumes, nuts and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) for your everyday protein. Good fats like avocado, nuts, olive oil and dark chocolate are good for proportioned consumption.

4. Exercise And Lose Weight

Losing weight is a great idea for people who may have fatty liver because of metabolic issues and obesity. If you have extra fat, chances are that your liver may also be fatty. It will help you get rid of not just fatty liver but other underlying health ailments caused by extra kilos in your weight. Start exercising regularly and try to complement it with a proper diet for losing weight. It will go a long way in helping you reverse your fatty liver grade 1.

5. Take A Liver Tonic

You can complement your healing process by consuming a good liver tonic that will help your liver in the healing process. It will help in repairing the damaged liver cells and increase the fat-burning and detoxifying abilities of your liver. You can also get capsules for your liver if you do not like having a tonic. Make sure you consult your doctor before you start any such liver tonics. They are professionals and know your medical history and body better than you. To avoid any medication from giving you unwanted reactions, it is better you let your doctor decide which liver tonic is best for you.

Fatty liver grade 1 can just be the beginning of an unhealthy liver. If left untreated, this condition can further deteriorate and bring in more health-related complications. Simple lifestyle and food habit changes can go a long way in treating your fatty liver. Consult your doctor before you start any kind of a medication and stick to a healthy and well-balanced diet.

