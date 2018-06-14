Did You Know About These 7 Benefits Of Grapefruit Oil?

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit which is found in subtropical regions. Being rich in fibre and low in calories, the fruit has many health benefits like increasing the body metabolism and maintaining the blood flow. It even protects you from serious illnesses like cancer and formation of tumours.

Just like the fruit and its juice, the grapefruit essential oil also has a number of benefits, but still most of us miss out on enjoying them. From disinfecting the skin surface to cleansing the body and stimulating hormone secretion, grapefruit essential oil has a number of benefits.

So, next time if you see grapefruit essential oil while purchasing your grocery, don't forget to put it into your shopping bag.

Here are 7 amazing benefits of the grapefruit oil:

1. Aids Detoxification And Weight Loss

Grapefruit essential oil is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and thus cleanses the body of all the toxins. This boosts the immune system and promotes the smooth functioning of the lymphatic system.

Drinking a few drops of grapefruit essential oil diluted in water aids in removing toxins from the body by increasing the frequency and volume of the urine. It flushes out the excess uric acid and sodium from the body and helps in shedding weight.

2. Improves Blood Circulation

Just like raw grapefruit improves blood circulation, grapefruit essential oil also has a similar effect on the body. Proper blood circulation prevents water and other types of fluid retention anywhere in the body.

It also relieves females from menstrual cycle cramps. It is also known to stimulate the liver and the gallbladder and prevents sluggishness and post-alcohol headache.

3. Controls Sugar Craving

While trying to lose some weight or fighting a health condition like Type 2 diabetes, grapefruit essential oil can prove to be beneficial. Inhaling it or massaging the oil can prevent your sugar craving. You can add a few drops of it in your tea or simply in water to use it as a sugar supplement.

It also controls the appetite which helps in maintaining and even losing weight. It is advisable not to get exposed to sunlight after its external application on the body as it may cause irritation.

4. Fights Depression And Anxiety

The aroma of grapefruit oil stimulates different parts of both the mind and the body. It stimulates the endocrine glands and the nervous system. This results in the secretion of hormones such as dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin that generate good thoughts and uplift the mood.

This helps in fighting anxiety and even depression. The oil can be added to the water while bathing or simply put some of it on a piece of cotton and apply on your neck, wrist, and chest.

5. Antiseptic And Antibacterial Properties

Grapefruit essential oil can be applied to bruises and wounds because of its antiseptic properties. It prevents the wound from getting infected because of germs and becoming septic.

Grapefruit oil also fights the bacterial development that may be caused due to contaminated food or food stains. The bacteria such as E.coli and salmonella may enter the body posing different health issues. It can also kill parasites in the animal feeds and cleanse the infected water.

Grapefruit essential oil also fights the growth of bacteria and yeast that can cause symptoms of candida virus. This virus attacks the gut and causes health conditions like urinary tract infections. It is also a natural energiser and is beneficial in adrenal fatigue and sleepiness.

6. Benefits For Skin

The antiseptic properties of grapefruit essential oil help in reducing and even fighting acne. It is a natural astringent and clears the skin of cellulite. It is the cellulite depositions on the skin which are commonly referred to as pimples.

This astringent property also helps those with the oily skin. You can also use it as a skin toner by mixing it with distilled water and witch hazel. When mixed with baking soda and honey the grapefruit scrub is a natural way to remove skin congestion that gives relief from blackheads and whiteheads.

7. Benefits For Hair

Just like it works on your skin, it works the same way on your scalp making it oil free. Not only this, it also adds shine to your hair without making it look greasy or oily.

Grapefruit essential oil is also known to promote hair growth by stimulating the hair follicles. Along with stimulating hair growth, it also reduces hair loss. You can massage your scalp with it or just add a few drops directly to your shampoo.