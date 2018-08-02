Benefits Of Concord Grapes For Kidney Health

Concord grapes are dark blue or purple in colour. It is used as table grapes, juice grapes and wine grapes. They are often used to make grape jelly, candies, grape pies, etc. In this article, you will come to know about the benefits of concord grapes and how it help in protecting your kidneys.

Concord grapes contain powerful antioxidants known as polyphenols which are not only responsible for their colour but also are widely known for their health benefits. Research has shown that these antioxidants in concord grapes can aid in preventing chronic diseases.

Nutritional Facts About Concord Grapes

1 cup of concord grapes contains a small amount of vitamin C, which is 8 per cent of the recommended dietary allowance. It also contains 13.4 micrograms of vitamin K, which is a nutrient essential for blood clotting, and manganese.

In addition, the grapes contain carotenoids like beta-carotene and resveratrol.

How Concord Grapes Protect Your Kidneys?

According to the National Kidney Foundation, it is recommended that 15 grapes should be consumed daily for maintaining good kidney health.

These grapes or any other grapes are known to contain a lot of water. This aid in detoxifying the body by removing the toxins from the kidneys and inducing urination. In this way, the toxins are flushed out.

Compounds in grapes have been found to reverse kidney damage, according to a Tunisian research study published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism.

So, what makes concord grapes, a powerful fruit for the kidneys? Scientists who led this research study said that each part of the grape has a concentrated source of antioxidants. These protect the body against the damaging effects of oxidative stress and neutralizes free radicals.

This variety of grapes is excellent for cleansing the kidneys and liver as well, by flushing out waste products such as uric acid.

Other Health Benefits Of Concord Grapes

Lowers Blood Pressure

In a 2004 study, it was concluded that concord grape juice had positive effects on patients with high blood pressure. This is due to the high content of polyphenols present in concord grape or juice.

Reduces Oxidative Stress

Free radicals cause oxidative stress in the body, which leads to inflammation and damages the cells and organs. The concord grapes have flavonoids, a type of polyphenols, which diminishes free radicals, thus reducing oxidative stress.

Good For Heart Health

One of the health benefits of concord grapes is that it provides flavonoids, a powerful antioxidant that lowers the risk of heart disease. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food in the year 2000 compared the functions of antioxidants of concord grape juice and orange juice.

The result of the study was, the grapes had stronger antioxidants which reduced the effect of LDL cholesterol (bad) in the blood. This may further lower the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

May Prevent Cancer

A study published in the Journal of Food Science in the year 2010 showed that Concord grapes inhibited angiogenesis. While angiogenesis is natural process that makes new blood vessels and supports the growth of a baby during pregnancy and recovery from injuries, it can also lead to the metastasis of a cancerous tumour. Concord grapes prevent that.

How To Make Homemade Concord Grape Juice

Wash the concord grapes first.

Remove the grapes from their stems.

Place the clean grapes in a large pot and crush them slightly with a spoon. This will allow the juice to flow quickly.

Add 1 glass of water and simmer it over low to medium heat for 10 minutes.

Stir occasionally and you will notice the skin and pulp separating and floating in the juice.

Strain the juice and drink it.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: How Your Period Changes In Your 20s, 30s & 40s