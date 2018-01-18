9 Excellent Health Benefits Of Tea Tree Essential Oil You Never Knew!

1. Reduces Nail Fungus

Nail fungus is a condition in which there is an accumulation of microbes under the layers of your nails, which cause the microbes like fungi to grow in that area and cause problems like inflammation and infection. Nail fungus can affect both your fingernails and toe nails. As tea tree oil comes with antimicrobial properties, applying a few drops on the affected area can kill the fungus and reduce the condition.

2. Treats Skin Boils

Boils can appear on your skin for a number of reasons such as burns, infections, etc. Boils occur when the skin cells inflame due to an ailment. Applying a few drops of tea tree oil on the boils can soothe your skin and reduce inflammation or infection, as tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Reduces Warts

Warts are a side-effect of certain viral or bacterial infection which cause tiny bumps on the skin surface or even on the mucous membrane. Warts can be painful and can also cause itchiness. Since tea tree oil comes with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties, it can help provide relief from warts, when applied on them on a regular basis.

4. Treats Yeast Infection

Yeast infection is an infection caused usually in areas such as the vagina or the mouth, triggered by the growth of fungus or bacteria. Yeast infection can cause foul odour, abnormal discharge and other such symptoms. Rinsing your vagina or mouth, with diluted tea tree oil, once a day can provide relief from yeast infections, as tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties.

5. Treats Gingivitis

Gingivitis is an oral disease in which the gums get inflamed and infected, due to the actions of the bacteria accumulated inside. This condition can cause bleeding of gums, bad breath, etc. Rinsing your mouth with diluted tea tree oil can help reduce the growth of bacteria, as tea tree oil possesses antimicrobial properties.

6. Relieves Chest Congestion

When there is a respiratory infection, a lot of mucous gets accumulated in the chest and causes symptoms like difficulty in breathing, cough, cold, wheezing, etc. Tea tree oil is a natural expectorant, which can dissolve the mucous accumulation in the chest. Adding a few drops of tea tree oil to boiling water and taking the steam can help treat this condition.

7. Treats Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin ailment in which the skin cells abnormally build up to form scales and itchy, dry skin patches. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which has no cure, but its symptoms can be treated. Rubbing the patch of skin affected by psoriasis, with tea tree oil on a daily basis can help soothe this condition, as tea tree oil has an anti-inflammatory nature.

8. Reduces Ear Infections

Ear Infections are common problems which could be caused by a number of reasons such as build-up of excess ear wax on which the bacteria feeds on, water accumulation in the ear, etc. Gently dropping 2-3 drops of tea tree oil into the infected ear is known to reduce the infection to a significant extent. However, you must consult your doctor before using this remedy.

9. Treats Ringworm

Ringworm is an extremely contagious fungus infection which affects the skin and scalp. This condition causes intense itchiness, burning sensation and irritability. Applying a few drops of tea tree oil on the infected area can soothe and reduce ringworm, as tea tree oil comes with antimicrobial properties, which can kill the fungus.