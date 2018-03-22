8 Food To Avoid That Cause Acne

1. Bread

Bread tends to deplete some of your skin's antioxidant level, which causes the development of acne. It also contains gluten, which is a major acne-causing content that leads to inflammation on the skin. So, if you want to remove acne-causing food from your diet, this would be one.

2. Chocolate

Now, this might disappoint you. But, yes, you read that right. The high fat and sugar content in chocolate often leads to high production of sebum, which ultimately causes inflammation in the body. If you really cannot cut down on this, you can go for dark chocolates that has more antioxidant properties.

3. Cheese

If you want to avoid acne, you will have to cut down on cheese from your diet. Cheese contains progesterone, which increases the fat-producing glands. This will make your skin oily and unhealthy, thus leading to acne. So, avoid those cheesy burgers and sandwiches that you always wish to grab.

4. Potato Chips

Not only potato chips but snacks like French fries and deep-fried oily food that come under the category of junk food aren't good for your skin. This again causes inflammation and leads to acne on your skin. So, it's better to eliminate potato chips and other fried foods from your diet.

5. Red Meat

Red meat causes excess production of sebum, which again leads to increased oil production. And oily skin is more prone to acne. It also contains high fat content. So, cut down on red meat to get an acne-free and smooth skin.

6. Milk

Not all diary products are good for your skin. Multiple scientific studies claim that glycaemic foods trigger acne. Milk is one of them. Also, milk directly affects the hormones and hormonal changes have always led to acne. So, reduce the intake of milk if you want to prevent acne.

7. Coffee

It is a fact that though these drinks like coffee give you sudden outburst of energy, these are bad for your skin in the long run. But that doesn't mean you can't have coffee at all. However, most of us are addicted towards it. So, it is better to keep a control on your coffee intake per day to keep yourself away from acne.

8. Guavas

Acne sometimes is a result of improper secretion and gut processes. Guava though considered as very healthy otherwise can be a cause of constipation. Thus, it will lead to the improper elimination of the toxins from the body, which can sometimes result in acne.