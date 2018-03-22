8 Food To Avoid That Cause Acne

Acne is a major issue faced among all of us, irrespective of whether we are men or women. This is a very common skin issue that occurs among everyone, at least once in their lifetime. Some types of acne can be completely treated, while some keep occurring again and again.
But acne or breakouts are not the results of a sudden phenomenon, although these appear suddenly on the skin most of the time. It can be caused due to stress, hormonal imbalance or even due to some foods in your diet. Yes, you heard that right. There are some foods we are unaware of that can trigger acne.
Sometimes, acne can be treated by taking medicines, applying creams and using other remedies externally. But acne also can be caused by following an improper diet too.
Surprised to know? Let's take a look at what those food items are that you can avoid to prevent acne or if you have an acne-prone skin.
1. Bread
Bread tends to deplete some of your skin's antioxidant level, which causes the development of acne. It also contains gluten, which is a major acne-causing content that leads to inflammation on the skin. So, if you want to remove acne-causing food from your diet, this would be one.
2. Chocolate
Now, this might disappoint you. But, yes, you read that right. The high fat and sugar content in chocolate often leads to high production of sebum, which ultimately causes inflammation in the body. If you really cannot cut down on this, you can go for dark chocolates that has more antioxidant properties.
3. Cheese
If you want to avoid acne, you will have to cut down on cheese from your diet. Cheese contains progesterone, which increases the fat-producing glands. This will make your skin oily and unhealthy, thus leading to acne. So, avoid those cheesy burgers and sandwiches that you always wish to grab.
4. Potato Chips
Not only potato chips but snacks like French fries and deep-fried oily food that come under the category of junk food aren't good for your skin. This again causes inflammation and leads to acne on your skin. So, it's better to eliminate potato chips and other fried foods from your diet.
5. Red Meat
Red meat causes excess production of sebum, which again leads to increased oil production. And oily skin is more prone to acne. It also contains high fat content. So, cut down on red meat to get an acne-free and smooth skin.
6. Milk
Not all diary products are good for your skin. Multiple scientific studies claim that glycaemic foods trigger acne. Milk is one of them. Also, milk directly affects the hormones and hormonal changes have always led to acne. So, reduce the intake of milk if you want to prevent acne.
7. Coffee
It is a fact that though these drinks like coffee give you sudden outburst of energy, these are bad for your skin in the long run. But that doesn't mean you can't have coffee at all. However, most of us are addicted towards it. So, it is better to keep a control on your coffee intake per day to keep yourself away from acne.
8. Guavas
Acne sometimes is a result of improper secretion and gut processes. Guava though considered as very healthy otherwise can be a cause of constipation. Thus, it will lead to the improper elimination of the toxins from the body, which can sometimes result in acne.
