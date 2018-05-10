8 Foods For Osteoarthritis Treatment In Ayurveda

The most common type of arthritis, osteoarthritis is known to affect up to 15 million Indians every year. Osteoarthritis is also called a degenerative joint disease and it usually develops after the age of 45. In this article, we will be discussing about osteoarthritis treatment in ayurveda with the help of certain foods.

Ayurvedic treatment for osteoarthritis will not only prevent further deterioration in the joints but will also rejuvenate the damaged cartilages. According to ayurveda, osteoarthritis is caused when the activities of vata increase inside the sandhis or joints.

The primary causes of osteoarthritis include genetic factors, being overweight, difference in length of the two legs and metabolic changes, and sex hormones. The secondary causes are diabetes mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, etc.

The symptoms of osteoarthritis are swelling in and around the region of the joints, pain and restriction of the movement, weakness in the joints, and so on.

Read on to know more about the ayurvedic treatment for osteoarthritis.

1. Broccoli

Broccoli contains high amounts of vitamin K and vitamin C and contains a compound called sulphoraphane, which prevents or slows the progression of osteoarthritis. Sulphoraphane blocks the enzymes that cause joint destruction by stopping a key molecule known to cause joint inflammation. It also has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Oils

Nut oils like walnut oil as well as canola oil, ghee, soybean, flax seed oil, linseed and olive oil are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce joint inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids may help relieve your joint pain and reduce morning stiffness. Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids to prevent osteoarthritis.

3. Fruits And Vegetables

Vitamin C is one of the key nutrients responsible for building collagen and the connective tissue. Collagen is a major component of the cartilage of bones and joints. Try incorporating citrus fruits, green peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, turnip greens, broccoli, sweet and white potatoes and other leafy greens into your diet, as they are rich in vitamin C.

4. Ginger

Ginger is considered a medicinal herb with strong heat-activating and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger helps in reducing muscle pain and joint inflammation in people with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis as well. The root of the ginger is known to treat and cure osteoarthritis.

5. Garlic And Onion

Garlic may help prevent hip osteoarthritis. Eating allium vegetables like garlic and onion may help in reducing hip osteoarthritis. They contain an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Therefore, garlic and onion can help fight pain, inflammation and cartilage damage of osteoarthritis.

6. Spinach

Consuming spinach could also help reduce the pain of patients with osteoarthritis. Spinach being high in vitamin K is needed for vitamin-K-dependent (VKD) proteins, which are found in the bone and cartilage. An insufficient intake of vitamin K has an adverse effect on the working of the protein, affecting bone growth and repair and increasing the risk of osteoarthritis.

7. Turmeric

Studies have shown that turmeric has anti-inflammatory qualities and modifies the immune system responses. A study has shown that turmeric was more effective at preventing joint inflammation than reducing joint inflammation. Just boil 2 cups of water with 1 teaspoon of turmeric and ½ a teaspoon of black pepper. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes and add lemon, honey or milk to taste. Drinking this mixture daily will prevent osteoarthritis.

8. Fish

According to a study published in the journal Rheumatology, consuming one gram of fish oil every day could help reduce the pain of patients with osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of arthritis that generally affects the hands, hips and knees. Essential fatty acids present in fish oil can reduce inflammation in the joints, helping to alleviate pain. Also, consume fishes such as salmon, tuna and sardines more often to reduce osteoarthritis.

Other Tips For Osteoarthritis Treatment

Use warm sesame oil to massage stiff and painful joints in the morning, as it will improve blood circulation and reduce inflammation and stiffness.

Add 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water and keep it overnight. Drink the mixture the next morning.

Boil 10-12 slices of ginger in 8 cups of water for 5 minutes. Steep for 10 minutes and drink it warm throughout the day.

