5 Socially Embarrassing Health Issues

Do you find yourself avoiding close contact with the others while at social parties, workplace or family functions? Well, you're not alone! Some health issues can get in the way of your social life and can make you feel self-conscious.

Here are five common health issues that are more than just social embarrassments, take a look.



1) Bad Breath

Bad breath, also called halitosis, causes embarrassment, inhibits social interaction, and also decreases quality of life1. Ignorance toward oral health is known to be one of the major contributors to the onset of bad breath.

For instance, lack of proper oral hygiene and toothbrushing can leave food particles inside your mouth. These food particles can act as potential sources for bacteria in the mouth to produce noxious odours, leading to bad breath. Maintaining good oral hygiene and visiting your dentist regularly can help tackle bad breath issues2,3.



2) Body Odour

People who are aware that they have a body odour problem tend to avoid or minimize social interaction. When it comes to body odour, a common belief is that sweat is the cause and source of the foul smell. However, sweat in reality is odourless.

It is the bacterial activity on the sweat that releases the unpleasant odour4. This is why certain body areas (such as armpits) that are more prone to sweating are more likely to emanate foul odour.

The most important step you need to take to eliminate body odour is to maintain high levels of personal hygiene. Bathing regularly and keeping your skin clean and free of bacteria will help keep odour under control5.



3) Tooth Sensitivity

Enjoying an ice-cream with family at a wedding party or sipping hot coffee with friends on the weekends is so much fun! But not when you know that it will only make your teeth hurt. People with sensitive teeth not only have agonizing experiences with hot and cold food and beverages; they feel socially embarrassed as well! Such obvious discomfort, in turn, lowers their confidence and makes it difficult for them to be involved in everyday social situations.

Tooth sensitivity is typically the result of worn out tooth enamel or exposed tooth roots. It is a condition that won't go away on its own and will worsen over time. Fortunately, tooth sensitivity can be treated and there's an easy solution to get rid of it. So, if you're concerned about sensitive teeth, talk to your dentist. He may recommend you a desensitizing toothpaste to help treat tooth sensitivity6.



4) Yellow Teeth

A white, bright smile not only gives you confidence in your appearance, it can make you look more youthful. Individuals with yellow teeth avoid smiling or tend to feel socially embarrassed to show their teeth. But do you know the potential culprits that can result in yellowing of your teeth?

Well, there are several causes of tooth discolouration, including drinks such as tea, coffee or colas, use of tobacco, and poor dental hygiene. By making a few simple lifestyle changes, you may be able to prevent teeth discolouration. For example, if you are a tea/coffee drinker, consider cutting back or quitting it all together7. Also, use of whitening toothpaste can help remove stains and brighten your smile.

5) Acne

Acne, also known as pimples, usually results due to feelings of anxiety, embarrassment, and avoidance of social situations8. It can cause people to become very depressed, withdraw from their friends, and perform poorly at work or college. Whether you are 16 or 65 at age, the best way to solve your problem is to resist the urge to scratch, pop or pick at pimples and instead, visit a dermatologist to seek an appropriate treatment.