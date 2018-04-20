5 Food Items You Should Be Eating Daily To Prevent Hair Loss

Whether you like it or not, to have thinning hair (or going completely bald) is pretty much outside your control. You're losing hair each day, besides some strands reaching a point where they stop growing back anymore.

Some guys might have fewer strands growing out to replace them. Sorry folks, but when it comes to hair loss, the process is almost 100 percent genetic.

So, what do you do when your hair starts falling off like dry straws? Well, running to posh salons for expensive hair treatment might seem a brilliant idea. The treatments available to combat balding, including stimulating hair growth, are proven to be largely effective nowadays. But what is the matter with such intense hair loss in the first place? Why does it happen?

First, let us help you locate the various reasons for hair loss. Numerous studies, across the globe, have revealed that men lose hair for some of these common reasons:

Improper diet

Lack of proper vitamins

Genetic factors

Excessive stress

Anxiety and worries

Prolonged illnesses like typhoid, anaemia, dysentery, jaundice, etc

Poor blood circulation

Unclean scalp

However, that's not to say you are powerless to stop the hair-fall process. Once you have identified the source of your issue, it becomes much easier to fight it back. In times like these, it would be much helpful to go completely natural. That means, do not trust chemical products, as they are more likely to cause harm than good.

Lifestyle also plays a pivotal role. Serious nutritional deficiencies can be the primary reason behind increased hair loss as, in such cases, hair shafts become weak, causing breakage and slow regrowth of new hair.

That being said, let us tell you that you can manage to get a hold of the situation back at your home alone. So, what do you exactly have to eat to make your hair grow faster?

We've considered all the possible reasons to put together a list of the best superfoods for your hair. Continue reading, but more importantly, eat your way to fuller, richer, and stronger hair.

1. Eggs For Protein:

You hair is majorly made up of protein, therefore it is extremely crucial to ensure that you consume enough protein in your diet. And eggs, naturally, make one of the richest sources of protein.

2. All Dark Leafy Greens For Iron:

Iron also makes up to an essential mineral that your hair cells require. In fact, deficiency of iron in the body can also cause hair loss. When your body runs low on iron, oxygen and nutrients do not get transported to the hair roots and follicles adequately. As a result, the growth of your hair is inhibited and your strands continue becoming weak.

3. All Citrus Fruits For Vitamin C:

Now, for your body to be capable of iron absorption, vitamin C is vital. And this is where adding citrus fruits to your diet comes into play. Many famous nutritionists even recommend that one lime per day is enough to have your daily dose of vitamin C.

All you need to do is, just take a chilled glass of nimbu paani, with honey or any healthy alternative to refined sugar, and you're done. You can also go for oranges. Vitamin C is also responsible for the production of collagen that strengthens the capillaries that connect to the hair shafts. Consequently, it ensures regular supply of nutrients and quicker hair growth.

4. Nuts For Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids are largely responsible for nourishing your hair and also thickening it. Since our bodies cannot produce these healthy fats, you should derive them from your diet. For instance, almonds and walnuts are really high in omega-3 fatty acids. Similarly, flax seeds can serve as a real good mid-meal or healthy snack while also supplying the essential fats to your hair.

5. Carrots For Vit-A and Avocados For Vit-E:

Once you start drinking carrot juice every day, you'll get to see for yourself how quickly your hair grows. Hair, containing the fastest growing tissues amongst the whole body, grows in a fascinating manner on receiving enough vitamin A. Vit-A also helps produce a natural sebum oil on the scalp, which keeps the hair-roots healthy to boost hair growth.

On another side, vitamin E enhances the blood circulation to help hair follicles work more efficiently, and thus promoting hair growth. Alongside, it also maintains the oil and pH levels balanced. And, avocados form great source of Vitamin E, besides being rich in monounsaturated fats. You can definitely add it to your breakfast salad or blend it well into a green smoothie.

To act towards your pursuit of luscious, shiny hair, you got to include these items in your regular diet instantly. It's true that a healthy diet is as good for the 150,000 hair follicles on your head as it is for your entire body.

To conclude, hair loss is more common in case of men than women. So, stop thinking and start reacting. Now!