Blood Clots: Know The Signs And Symptoms

Generally, a cut inside your blood vessels leads to the gathering of platelets, which subsequently discharge a chemical signal so that the strong protein called fibrin comes and forms a clot. The three primary types of blood clots are venous thrombosis, arterial thrombi and blood clots in the heart. [1]

Venous thrombosis occurs when stagnant blood gathers, generally in the legs, and forms clots.

Arterial thrombi occurs when plaque in the blood vessels narrow the passageway so that blood gathers at the constricted place. Cardiac thrombi occurs when the heart muscle does not pump in the right cycle, enabling blood to become stagnant.

Blood clots can cause many conditions, probably the most typical being deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. DVT occurs when blood collects in the legs. Hereditary factors, heart problems, pregnancy and specific illnesses like polycythemia vera and Buerger's disease and also some drugs like oral contraceptives have been shown to raise the possible danger of blood clots. [2]

When the blood clots in the veins, the blood does not return to the heart and a number of symptoms like redness, swelling, warmth and pain occur in the legs or the arms. In most cases, the swelling occurs in one of the arms or legs and it becomes red, warm and swollen and causes pain over a period of time. [3]

Sometimes it becomes difficult to decide whether it is deep vein thrombosis or infection. If the clot is located in the iliac vein in the pelvis or in the femoral vein in the upper leg, it is known as phlegmasia cerulia dolens. If the blood clot is located in the arm and it affects the subclavian vein in the chest, a similar condition is noticed.

When the blood clots in the arteries in the heart, the signs and symptoms include chest pain or pressure, sweating, nausea, shortness of breath, pain in the arm, jaw or back and indigestion. [4]

When the blood clots in the brain, there is a loss of vision, loss of speech, weakness on one side of the body, weakness in the arm and difficulties in speech. Blood clots in the intestine cause blood in the stool, vomiting and pain.

