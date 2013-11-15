Health Benefits Of Henna Leaves Wellness oi-Staff

Henna or commonly known as Mehendi in India is a common Ayurvedic herb. It is used for drawing designs on hands by women during festivals and marriages. It is considered very holy and pious and is an important part of the "Saath Shringaar" of Women.

Henna is black or brown in colour and has the property of colouring objects to red or brown where it is applied. Hence, it is used as a cosmetic for designing skin and colouring white or dull hair. Henna has a lot of cosmetic applications. Henna is also been found of having many health benefits.

Henna leaves are very much beneficial. Henna leaves extracts in the form of leaves, powder and paste are used for a lot of reasons. Some of these are as listed below:

1. Lower inflammation Henna is been found to have cooling properties. It can be used as an anti inflammatory substance to get down swelling. Henna leaves is made into a paste which is applied on the swollen area, kept till it dries and then washed away. The swelling is observed to reduce gradually. Henna leaves into paste form are also used to reduce body heat problems. Henna paste is applied on the feet overnight to cool down the body. It is proven very effective [1]. 2. Prevent hair fall Henna leaves used as powder or paste is a solution for almost all hair problems ever occurred. Henna paste applied on the hair once in a week can help reduce dandruff, smoothen the hair and bring a shine to them. Additionally, Henna is also useful in covering all the white and grey hair you have. Henna leaves therefore repairs the hair and makes them beautiful again. The only requirement is regular usage of henna pack on the hair [2]. 3. Treat wounds and burns Henna leaves are considered to be good for treating burns. As mentioned already, Henna has cooling properties. Therefore, the leaves of Henna when rubbed on burns can reduce the pain effectively. Henna leaves are therefore used as a medicine for skin burns [3]. 4. Relieves pain The "cooling" property of Henna is also very useful for healing head pain. Henna leaves or Henna extracts can be rubbed on the forehead to reduce any chronic pain [4]. Henna is very useful in treating Migraine pains and can be used regularly. Henna can be a very good substitution for Aspirin. 5. Heals the liver Henna is said to have properties of healing liver ailments like Jaundice. The yellow fever is quite dangerous and sometimes difficult to treat. Hence, Henna can be a good ayurvedic option to treat Jaundice without any serious side effects [5]. Anti – TB Henna is considered to be effective in healing Tuberculosis also known as TB. Henna leaves extracts are said to be effective against Tuberculosis. Though the use of Henna for this should be done after consulting a doctor. The Wonder Henna Henna has many other health benefits like it can be used as an anti - bacterial paste or anti - fungal paste. It can also be used to enhance the growth of hair. Henna also has a pleasant smell. Not only Henna leaves but also Henna bark are very useful and beneficial for our health. Apart from all the religious reasons, Henna is a very useful and important Ayurvedic plant. All the parts of this plant has important uses for us. So next time you don't use Henna paste just to colour your hands.