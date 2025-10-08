Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Personal Skin Struggle That Many Will Relate To

What This Techie Thought Was ‘Work Stress’ Turned Out To Be A Common Vitamin Deficiency, Finds Neurologist Health oi-Deepannita Das

If you've been feeling foggy, irritable, or endlessly tired and keep telling yourself it's just "work stress," it might be time to pause and get tested.

That's exactly what a 33-year-old IT professional from Hyderabad discovered when his so-called burnout turned out to be something far more physical - a severe Vitamin B12 deficiency.

His case, shared by Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, is a wake-up call for thousands of young professionals who are constantly running on caffeine, deadlines, and denial.

The techie had been struggling for years with forgetfulness, mood swings, and an inability to focus. His family brushed it off as overwork. But when his irritability began affecting relationships and productivity, he finally sought medical help. What followed was a diagnosis that shocked even him.

When Forgetfulness is Not Just Stress

As a neurologist, I often see young adults who come to me worried about memory lapses or irritability. Many times, these are brushed aside as stress-related, especially in today’s fast-paced world. But sometimes, the story is different.



One… pic.twitter.com/ns2TMCEGhb — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) October 6, 2025

What Are The Hidden Reasons Behind "Stress" Symptoms?

Dr Sudhir Kumar's first clue came from a simple question about diet. The patient was a strict vegetarian, a lifestyle choice common among Indians, and one of the biggest risk factors for Vitamin B12 deficiency.

When blood tests were done, the results were alarming. His active Vitamin B12 levels were just 10 pmol/L, whereas a healthy range should be above 70 pmol/L. That's not just low - it's dangerously deficient.

"Vitamin B12 is essential for brain and nerve function," explained Dr Kumar. "When your body runs low, it doesn't just affect your energy - it affects how your brain works. You might feel irritable, anxious, forgetful, or depressed - symptoms people often mistake for burnout or mental fatigue."

In this techie's case, his brain was literally starving for the vitamin it needed to function properly.

How A Simple Vitamin Deficiency Mimics Mental Exhaustion

Vitamin B12 plays a crucial role in the production of red blood cells and the proper functioning of the nervous system. When levels drop, the effects can quietly creep in - brain fog, mood swings, lack of motivation, and poor concentration.

Dr Kumar said many young professionals misread these signs. "In urban India, people work long hours, eat on the go, and assume mental exhaustion is just part of success," he noted. "But often, their body is sending clear signals - not of burnout, but of biochemical imbalance."

After the diagnosis, the techie was immediately started on Vitamin B12 injections, followed by oral supplements. He was advised to include dairy products and fortified foods in his diet. Within weeks, his mood improved. Within months, his memory returned to normal. His family described it as "getting him back from a fog."

Why Vitamin B12 Deficiency Is Alarmingly Common

In India, Vitamin B12 deficiency is not rare - it's rampant. Studies suggest that more than 50% of vegetarians may have some degree of deficiency. That's because B12 is found almost exclusively in animal products such as meat, eggs, fish, and dairy.

Vegans and vegetarians, if not taking supplements or eating fortified foods, are especially vulnerable. But it's not just about diet - poor gut health, excessive alcohol, or long-term use of antacids can also interfere with B12 absorption.

"The problem," said Dr. Kumar, "is that most people never think of getting their Vitamin B12 levels tested. They spend years treating symptoms with rest, therapy, or medication - when the fix could be as simple as correcting a deficiency."

How To Protect Your Brain From B12 Deficiency

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the best way to prevent Vitamin B12 deficiency is by including B12-rich foods in your meals - fish, poultry, dairy, eggs, and lean meats. For vegetarians, fortified foods like breakfast cereals, nutritional yeast, and plant-based milks can help fill the gap.

If you experience unexplained fatigue, brain fog, or forgetfulness, a simple blood test can detect the deficiency early. Treatment is straightforward and, when caught on time, completely reversible.

Also, watch your alcohol intake - frequent drinking can interfere with absorption.