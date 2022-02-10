Just In
Tata Medical Says Omisure RT-PCR Test Upgraded To Detect BA.2 Sub-lineages Of Omicron
Tata Medical and Diagnostics on Tuesday said its OmiSure RT-PCR test has been upgraded to detect the new BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron. In an evaluation carried out by ICMR and the Virus Research & Diagnostics Laboratory, Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, the upgraded OmiSure successfully detected BA.1, BA.1.1, and BA.2 sub-lineages of Omicron, the company said in a statement.
With this, the OmiSure RT-PCR test kit is now capable of detecting all the sub-lineages of Omicron prolific in India at present, it added.
"We are glad to announce that OmiSure detects all omicron sub-lineages, including newer BA.1, BA.2 accurately and confirmed by ICMR. It is a testament to our strength that we upgraded the OmiSure within a week and OmiSure is the most economical variant testing platform to address the market needs," TATA Medical and Diagnostics CEO and Managing Director Girish Krishnamurthy noted.
OmiSure RT-PCR test decreases the load on sequencing; allows healthcare authorities to assess the evolution of variants and take timely action to control spread.
Additionally, samples negative for Omicron on the OmiSure test can be prioritised for sequencing as the chances of detecting other variants and newer mutations are higher in these samples, the company stated.
