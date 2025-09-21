Solar Eclipse 2025 On 21 September: Can Surya Grahan Harm Your Health? Science Reveals This! Health oi-Deepannita Das

The very mention of a solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan, stirs up childhood memories-grandmothers rushing to shut all windows, plates of food covered with cloth, and a hushed silence falling over the house as the sun began to dim. For many of us, it was never just a celestial event-it was almost like the universe pressing pause for a few minutes.

But come 21 September 2025, as the skies put on another dramatic show, the question lingers: can a solar eclipse truly affect our health? Science has a lot to say about the myths and realities behind this cosmic phenomenon.

Why You Shouldn't Stare At Solar Eclipse

We've all been tempted at least once to sneak a glance at the eclipse with our bare eyes. After all, the idea of watching the moon swallow the sun feels irresistible. But here's the harsh truth-staring directly at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can cause serious and irreversible vision loss.

Doctors call it "solar retinopathy," and it happens because the sun's powerful rays can burn the retina. What's scarier is that you won't feel pain in the moment, but hours later you might realize your eyesight has blurred. So, while your dadi may have warned you with tales of blindness, science backs her up-never watch a solar eclipse with the naked eye. Use eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors instead.

Can Surya Grahan Affect Pregnancy?

If you grew up in India, you've probably heard the whispers-pregnant women must stay indoors during a solar eclipse, avoid sharp objects, and even stay away from cooking. The fear? That the unborn child might be harmed.

Science, however, paints a very different picture. There is no proven medical evidence that eclipses can cause birth defects or complications. The idea comes from centuries-old beliefs rooted in fear of the unknown. What experts do suggest is common sense-pregnant women, like everyone else, should avoid looking at the eclipse without protection. Beyond that, there's no cosmic danger to worry about.

Still, one can't deny that traditions carry a certain emotional weight. Many expecting mothers even today prefer to follow these customs, not out of fear but as a way of connecting with cultural continuity.

Is There A Food Rule During Solar Eclipse?

Remember being told not to eat during an eclipse because the food turns "impure"? Plates would be kept aside, and sometimes even discarded once the eclipse passed. The reasoning was simple-back then, without refrigerators, food spoiled quickly, and the eerie stillness of an eclipse only added to people's suspicions.

From a scientific lens, there is no evidence that food becomes unsafe during an eclipse. If your lunch is fresh before the eclipse, it will still be fresh after. What might have been practical centuries ago has transformed into myth today. But hey, if fasting makes you feel spiritually cleansed, who's to stop you?

Can Solar Eclipse Affect Your Mood?

Even if science dismisses most myths, one thing is undeniable-the eclipse does something to our mood. As the sky suddenly darkens, birds go silent, and a surreal stillness spreads, many people report feeling uneasy, anxious, or even deeply emotional.

But here's the twist: this is not because of the eclipse itself, but because our biological rhythms respond to sudden changes in light. Just as gloomy weather can make us feel low, the temporary darkness of an eclipse can affect our mood. It's more psychology than astrology-but that doesn't make the experience any less powerful.

While myths about food, pregnancy, and "bad luck" continue to swirl around, science shows us that the only real danger lies in unprotected eyes-and maybe, in letting fear overshadow wonder.

So this time, instead of hiding away, why not step out safely (with protective glasses, of course) and soak in the surreal magic of Surya Grahan? After all, these moments don't just block the sun-they connect us to the generations who watched the same skies with the same mix of fear and fascination.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional if you have specific health concerns, are pregnant, or experience discomfort during the eclipse. Never look at the sun directly without proper eye protection.