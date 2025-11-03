Sidharth Malhotra Ate This During Early Struggle Days, But Is It Healthy And Can You Survive On It Too?

Nita Ambani’s Birthday Celebration Goes Viral: Here's Why Your Birthday Is Spiritually Best Day To Manifest

Before the fame, the fanbase, and the perfectly tailored tuxedos, there was just a young man in Mumbai - hungry for success and, quite literally, surviving on sweet potatoes. Yes, you read that right. Long before Sidharth Malhotra became Bollywood's action-romantic heartthrob, his go-to meal was not some fancy protein shake or grilled chicken salad - it was sweet potatoes, his "patent food" during the hardest chapter of his life.

In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit, Sidharth opened up about his pre-fame hustle: "We were struggling to make our careers, and we were also struggling to survive in Bombay. I used to have sweet potato back then. It was my patent breakfast. For protein and carb intake. And it used to be cheap," he shared, laughing about those days when even finding a place to live came with absurd conditions.

But here's where it gets interesting, could someone actually live on sweet potatoes alone? Let's unpack this carb-loaded confession with a mix of entertainment and expert-backed science.

Sweet Potatoes Being Sidharth's Patent Food

When you're broke, tired, and chasing a dream, you don't need luxury - you need sustenance.

Sweet potatoes are rich in complex carbohydrates, giving slow, sustained energy. For an aspiring actor running from one audition to another, that meant fewer hunger pangs and more stamina.

They're also packed with fibre, which helps digestion and keeps you fuller for longer. Add their natural sweetness, and you've got a wholesome, cheap, and morale-boosting food - exactly what you'd need while waiting for your big break.

Can You Actually Survive On Sweet Potatoes?

Short answer: yes, for a while. Long answer: not forever.

Sweet potatoes are loaded with essential nutrients - they have vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and a decent amount of protein for a plant-based food. A medium-sized one can give you around 10-13% of your daily potassium requirement. They even help regulate nerve signals and muscle cramps - crucial for someone doing long hours of physical work or gym training (we see you, Sidharth).

But the human body needs more than what one tuber can offer. While sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense, they lack vitamin B12, calcium, and certain amino acids vital for long-term health. In short, you can survive on them for a while, but you won't thrive without balance.

Baked, Boiled, Or Boring? The Healthiest Way To Eat Them

According to clinical nutritionist CV Aishwarya from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education, baking sweet potatoes not only enhances their flavour but also their beta-carotene availability - the compound that your body converts into vitamin A for healthy skin and eyes.

"When baked, the natural sugars caramelise, making the food more satisfying," she explains. This also makes them easier to digest and retain dietary fibre, which acts as a prebiotic - feeding your gut's good bacteria.

So yes, baking your sweet potatoes might just make them the tastiest health hack ever.

Is It A Natural Anti-Ageing Agent?

Here's the plot twist: the very food that helped Sidharth survive his struggle phase is also a natural anti-ageing agent. Sweet potatoes are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins and flavonoids that fight oxidative stress - the main culprit behind dull skin, fatigue, and ageing.

Their vitamin C content helps boost collagen production, while the carotenoids protect your cells from damage. So, if you're eating sweet potatoes, you're not just nourishing your body - you're investing in your future face glow. Who knew Sidharth's "broke meal" could double as a skincare secret?

5. Sweet Potatoes Aren't For Everyone - Here's Why!

Before you go loading your grocery cart, here's a word of caution. Sweet potatoes have a high glycemic index, meaning they can cause blood sugar spikes - not ideal for diabetics.

People with kidney issues should also limit intake since they're rich in potassium, which could be harmful if the kidneys can't excrete it efficiently.

And if you're on a strict low-carb or keto diet? Sorry, Sidharth's favourite root isn't your friend. Moderation, as always, is key.

So, the next time you roast one, think of it as a bite-sized tribute to every dreamer who refused to give up - one humble meal at a time.