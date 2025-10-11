Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: Big B Shows That Age Can Slow You Down But Never The Spirit!

Pinktober 2025: Airports Authority of India Leads Charge To Empower Women Against Breast Cancer And Save Lives Health oi-Deepannita Das

As part of the 10th year of Pinktober celebrations, India Turns Pink, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India and Kalyanmayee, is conducting a series of impactful events throughout the month of October. All the events will take place at the Chennai airport. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote early detection, and foster community support.

4th October - Influencer Walk Illuminates the Evening in Pink

On 4th October, Leading Instagram and YouTube creators came together for the Influencer Walk, organized by India Turns Pink, to champion year-round breast cancer awareness. The event emphasized the importance of early detection, timely screenings, and community support.

Speakers shared heartfelt reflections on how cancer has affected their families, transforming the ramp into a platform for empathy, practical guidance, and advocacy. Participants held '365' posters, symbolizing the commitment to awareness every day of the year, while pink lighting bathed the runway, creating a unified tribute to survivors and those currently undergoing treatment.

The evening concluded with a collective pledge from creators and attendees to amplify education and screening information across their social platforms, reinforcing the ongoing initiatives of India Turns Pink.

Key Quotes:

Early detection saves lives, and awareness must be a 365-day promise we keep for our families and communities.

Let's make screenings as routine as our daily rituals and support every person navigating diagnosis and recovery.

5th October - Pink Pedal and Zumba EventAs part of Pinktober 2025, India Turns Pink organized a fun and active morning to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. The event combined fitness, community participation, and the message of support for those affected by cancer. On 5th October at 6:30 a.m., over 90 cyclists took part in the Pink Pedal, flagged off by P.A. Anandkumar and Dr. Umarevathi Gopalakrishnan from Prof. Sri Venkateshwara College. Participants arrived on their cycles to support the Pinktober cause.

Cyclists rode two rounds from the entry ramp to the exit ramp, turning the airport campus into a moving ribbon of pink. Riders wore Pinktober 2025 T-shirts and tied pink ribbons to their bicycles, creating a colorful show of solidarity. After the ride, Zumba trainer Mrs. Sudha Chandrasekar led a 20-minute Zumba session. People of all ages and genders joined in, celebrating fitness, fun, and the message of breast cancer awareness. The event ended with refreshments provided by India Turns Pink. The Pink Pedal and Zumba event showed how simple activities like cycling and dancing can bring people together while spreading an important message. The month-long activity will take place at the Chennai Airport campus.

6th October - Pink Ribbon Walk

As part of Pinktober 2025, India Turns Pink held a Pink Ribbon Walk at Chennai Airport, bringing together students, educational institutions, and prominent community figures to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage early detection. The event highlighted how collective participation can turn a public space into a platform for advocacy and support.

On Monday, 6 October, around 300 students participated in the Pink Ribbon Walk, starting from T2 International Departures and ending at International Arrivals. Students from Sindhi College, Asan Memorial College, MCC, Annai Velankanni College, and Patrician College carried placards and walked together, sending a clear message of solidarity and support.

Guests of Honor:

Dr. Saranya Jayakumar, Educational Psychologist and Consultant

Mr. Magesh Ramya, Film Producer

Mrs. Preethi Sangeev, Actress

Their presence encouraged participants and added visibility to the cause, inspiring students to champion early awareness and proactive health practices.

Activities:

The walk engaged travelers, airport staff, and the public, with volunteers guiding participants and ensuring safety.

After the walk, each college assembled for group photographs, capturing the energy, unity, and enthusiasm of the day.

Community Support:

Special supporter A. Raja, Member of Parliament, extended his encouragement to the Pink Ribbon Walk, emphasizing the importance of public participation in health advocacy.

Impact:

The event successfully combined youth energy, educational institutions, and cultural figures to promote breast cancer awareness. By turning Chennai Airport into a platform for advocacy, the walk highlighted the importance of regular screenings, timely consultations, and community support for those affected.

7th October - Pink Flash Mob

As part of Pinktober 2025, India Turns Pink organized a Pink Flash Mob at Chennai Airport, using music, dance, and creativity to engage travelers and airport staff while spreading the message of breast cancer awareness. The event highlighted the power of youth-led initiatives in promoting public health and community support.

Students and youth teams performed a high-energy flash mob across Terminal 1 Departures and Terminal 2 Arrivals and Departures. The performance featured the Patrician College Team and Unity Team, who came together to deliver a powerful message about early detection and community support through coordinated dance and movement.

All performers wore pink T-shirts provided by India Turns Pink, symbolizing solidarity and hope. They carried breast cancer awareness posters during the routine, ensuring that key messages reached a wide and diverse audience.

The choreography was designed to be uplifting and engaging, turning busy terminal spaces into platforms for advocacy. By combining music, movement, and meaningful visuals, the flash mob sparked conversations, encouraged learning, and inspired action among travelers and staff alike.

The event demonstrated the important role of students and youth in championing public health causes. India Turns Pink extended gratitude to all participants and airport partners for supporting this initiative, which aimed to amplify awareness and remind everyone that early detection and community support can save lives.

8th October - Pink Mime Performance

As part of Pinktober 2025, India Turns Pink organized a Pink Mime performance at Chennai Airport, bringing art, movement, and creativity together to spread awareness about breast cancer. The event turned the busy airport concourses into lively spaces of engagement, showing how innovative performances can capture attention while promoting early detection and community support.

On 8 October, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM (IST), students from Patrician College performed a high-energy mime routine at T1 Arrivals and T2 Departures. The performance took place in the center of the concourse, drawing travelers and airport staff who stopped to watch, cheer, and enjoy the show.

The students used expressive movement and creative routines to convey messages about breast cancer awareness, engaging the audience in a visually striking and memorable way. The event highlighted how performance arts can be a unique and powerful tool for advocacy.

As the MC announced that the students of Patrician College were performing, an enthusiastic crowd gathered around and enjoyed the music and movement and cheered the students.

The Pink Mime performance successfully combined youth energy, creativity, and public engagement to reinforce the Pinktober message. By transforming the airport into an interactive space of awareness, the event left travelers with smiles, applause, and an important reminder about the significance of early detection and support.