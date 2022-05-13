Philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela Visits Senior Care Homes And Health Camps Health oi-Boldsky Desk

Philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela has made huge strides in the world of healthcare. Impacting the lives of millions in need, Upasana Kamineni, as a part of Apollo Foundation's not-for-profit organisation, Billion Hearts Beating, recently paid a visit to the senior care homes at Anandam, Chennai.

Under the organisation's Project Aushad, Billion Hearts Beating aids the lives of senior citizens across 151 homes in the country. From the distribution of necessary medications to regular health check-ups, Billion Hearts Beating has a meticulous approach to ensure that the needs of every senior citizen are fulfilled. Yet another initiative by Billion Hearts Beating has health camps placed across high footfall public areas prone to emergencies. Spanning the length of the country, Upasana Kamineni also paid a visit to their health camp based at Golden Temple in Amritsar to ensure its seamless functioning.

Health camps are a part of Project Suraksha by Billion Hearts Beating. The not-for-profit organisation runs these camps for the benefit of the public under two formats - pop-ups and long-term. Project Suraksha and Project Aushad are just two of the many initiatives undertaken by Apollo Foundation's Billion Hearts Beating.

Speaking about her recent visits to Chennai and Amritsar, Upasana Kamineni, Managing Trustee - Apollo Foundation, said, "Our vision at Billion Hearts Beating is to create a healthy country by touching the lives of millions across India through the right healthcare. We hold empathy, dignity and respect in high standards. My visit to Chennai's senior came home, Anandam and our health camp at Amritsar was in keeping with these values. We have shared a long-standing relationship with Anandam and it's always a pleasure to see the happy faces at the home. Our health camp at Amritsar has impacted the lives of many and I'm happy that we are constantly working towards making a difference to society's most neglected needs."

A disruptor in the healthcare industry, Upasana Kamineni Konidela holds multiple positions.