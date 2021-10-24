ENGLISH

    Over 104.5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Centre

    By

    More than 104.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

    Over 11.65 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states/UTs, it said.

    The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

    A total of 1,04,58,46,415 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Close