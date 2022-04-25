For Quick Alerts
Expert Article: Tooth Implants - What, When Why!
Oral Care
oi-Dr Medha Gupta
Tooth implants or dental implants are small sterile inert fixtures inserted into your jaws to replace the missing teeth. It is the latest and most premium part of functional and cosmetic dentistry.
Is Dental Implant Safe? Yes! No doubt.
Factors ensuring their safety are:
- Titanium - Implants are primarily made of biocompatible, inert yet strong titanium ( also found in pacemakers and stents ). It is widely proven to be non-allergic.
- The dentist - Specialists, namely Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons, Prosthodontists, Periodontists and a certified dental Implantologist, are the safest hands to be in.
When Should I Get Dental Implants?
- Single or multiple missing teeth.
- Loose dentures.
- To prevent unnecessary teeth grinding for crowns and bridges.
Is A Dental Implant Painful? Not really!
- The implant surgery is done under local anaesthesia without any pain.
- The injection prick is comparable to an ant bite.
- Post-surgery, the prescribed medications will take care of the pain and healing.
What Is The Procedure For Dental Implants?
- The concerned area is numbed with an anaesthetic injection and prepared by sequential drilling.
- The implant is inserted into the drilled site, and healing is allowed for 3 - 6 months.
- A temporary denture is given in the waiting period.
- Post 3 - 6 months, with radiologic confirmation of healing, the implant is accessed, a gum former is placed, measurements are taken and sent to the laboratory.
- The implant crowns are delivered thereafter.
How To Care For Your Implant?
Exactly like you care for your natural teeth!
- Brush and floss twice daily.
- Gargle and rinse.
- Avoid smoking.
- Periodic dental checkups.
Can A Tooth Implant Fail?
Rarely! Studies show a 90%-95% success rate of implants over ten years.2 The failure rates are low and correctable. Factors affecting implant failure are mentioned below:
- Uncontrolled diabetes and gum disease.
- Smoking.
- Teeth clenching ( bruxism).
- Metal fatigue and screw loosening
- Idiopathic.
Why Are Tooth Implants Expensive?
- You are primarily paying for the skills and expertise of the Implatologist. This precise and technical field requires years of rigorous training.
- The bio-friendly minuscule implant parts are costly.
What Are The Benefits Of Dental Implants?
- Replaces missing teeth without grinding and capping adjacent natural teeth.
- Makes your loose dentures more retentive.
- People with no natural teeth can still have esthetic ceramic crowns.
- Most cosmetic options.
- High success rates.
To conclude, a dental implant is likely to be a permanent solution for a missing tooth. An expert implantologist, a tech-savvy technician and a motivated patient make a good team for implant success.
Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 9:35 [IST]
