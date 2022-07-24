Just In
- 3 hrs ago Goddess Kabbalamma Temple: History, Legends, Architecture, And Nearby Attractions
- 6 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 24 July To 30 July 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 24 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 9 hrs ago Carpets, Bedsheets, Pillows, Curtains And More: Get Home Furnishing Products At Up To 70% Off On Amazon
Don't Miss
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertriga Gets New Standard Features
- Travel Must Visit Temples In India During Shravan Month
- News Delhi man with no travel history tests positive for monkeypox
- Movies Aasif Sheikh And Saumya Tandon On Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Co-Star Deepesh Bhan's Untimely Demise
- Sports PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra as star javelin thrower scripts history at World Athletics Championships
- Technology Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discounts On Best Fast Charging Smartphones
- Finance Hawkins Cooker Ex-Dividend Date Turning This week, Offering 600% Final Dividend: Check Stock Performance
- Education On 116th Birth Anniversary Of Chandrashekhar Azad: Youth Mahapanchayat is inaugurated
Expert Article: Is Your White Tongue A Matter Of Concern?
The tongue is the mightiest weapon in the mouth. It takes up a third of the oral cavity. Despite that, it is highly underrated and receives no special care. It is a large muscle mass that aids in speaking, eating, swallowing, and, most importantly, tasting the delectable treats. The tongue frequently undergoes texture and colour changes that may indicate a specific underlying disease.
The following are some typical tongue pathologies and their observable changes:
1. Macroglossia-large tongue.
2. A sore, shiny, and smooth midline red patch is known as median rhomboid glossitis.
3. Geographic tongue-glossy red patches are randomly arranged, and their raised whitish borders appear map-like.
4. Fissured tongue-deep grooves with discolouration.
5. White, slick lesions known as leukoplakia.
6. Linea alba is a condition where the cheeks and sides of the tongue have thick white lines.
7. Lichen planus-white patches with reddish sore points and a net-like appearance.
8. Oral hairy leukoplakia-white hairy patches
9. Thick white or red growths or ulcers indicate squamous cell carcinoma.
10. Candidiasis-whitish patches of fungal growth
A lot of names! I understand. But did you notice a pattern among the majority?
The answer is a white lesion. Your tongue's white spot might be trying to tell you something.
The white tongue is most frequently brought on by:
1. The coated tongue can have varying concentrations of bacteria, food particles, dead skin cells, and different types of white blood cells from the surrounding tissues.
● The coating can have a thickness of a few to several millimetres.
● Typically, it is rough and whitish.
● It emits an unpleasant odour.
● Poor oral hygiene and ongoing digestive problems are frequent causes of the white coating.
2. Leukoplakia is a premalignant lesion that increases the risk of developing oral cancer. It can show up as a white tongue patch on the cheeks or on the gums.
● Chewing tobacco or betel nuts are the main cause of it.
● Dry mouth, a slight burning sensation, and chewing difficulties are its hallmarks.
3. Tongue candidiasis manifests as white deposits that resemble curdled milk. Deposits can be scrapped.
● It develops due to a condition that weakens your body's immunity.
● The condition can be easily treated with an oral course of antifungals and local ointment application.
4. Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of cancer that typically affects the mouth, head, and neck. It can manifest as white or red lesions, ulcers, growths, or non-healing extraction sockets.
● This type of oral cancer can be brought on by chewing tobacco, smoking, or lingering infections.
● The severity level determines the treatment strategy. Surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy are recommended as needed.
Let's learn how to maintain a healthy tongue as a conclusion.
● Rinse your mouth thoroughly after every meal.
● Utilize tongue scrapers or cleaners by starting at the back of the tongue and working your way forward. Next, wash away the debris that has accumulated, and repeat several times.
● A few toothbrushes come equipped with a tongue cleaner on the back of the head.
● Oil pulling.
● Rinses in a little warm water and salt.
● A balanced diet and enough water intake
● Stress reduction.
- oral careExpert Article: Pericoronitis, An Unfamiliar But Agonizing Dental Issue
- oral careExpert Article: Gaps Between Teeth? Make Flossing And Proxa Brushing A Daily Habit
- oral careExpert Article: What Is Burning Mouth Syndrome? Causes And Symptoms
- oral careExpert Article: Is Protein Powder Affecting Your Gums?
- oral careExpert Article: Say Goodbye To Yellow Teeth With Teeth Whitening
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Aligners Promise Much More Than A Bollywood Smile!
- oral careExpert Article: What Are Tooth Implants? When And Why You Should Get Them
- oral careExpert Article: Teeth Cleaning And Polishing - Myths And Facts
- oral care8 Best Natural Remedies To Treat Receding Gums
- wellness5 Common Health Issues You Should Not Neglect
- wellness5 Ways To Keep Your Teeth Healthy For Long
- wellnessHere Are The 8 Foods You Can Eat With Braces On Your Teeth