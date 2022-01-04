Just In
Omicron Only A Common Viral Fever But Exercising Caution Important: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the Omicron variant of the coronavirus a "common viral fever", but said exercising caution is important even then. Speaking to reporters here after inspecting the COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the age group of 15-18 years, Adityanath said, "It is true that Omicron spreads rapidly, but it is also true that as compared to the second wave (of the pandemic), the variant is quite weak. This is only a common viral fever, but caution and precautions are necessary for any disease. There is no need to panic."
He said it took 15-25 days to recover for those who were infected with the Delta variant of the virus in March-April last year and even after recuperating, they complained about a number of problems.
"But that is not the case for Omicron till now. The virus has weakened. But those suffering from some other diseases have to remain cautious. The government has imposed a night curfew as a precautionary measure," the chief minister added.
He said eight Omicron cases have so far been reported in Uttar Pradesh and of the patients, three have recovered and the others are in home isolation.
Vaccination Drive For Children
Referring to the Covid vaccination programme for children in the 15-18 age group, Adityanath said 1.4 crore beneficiaries will be administered the vaccine doses under the drive and 2,150 booths have been set up across the state for the purpose, including 39 in Lucknow.
He also said more than 20.25 crore Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18 years and above, including over 12.84 crore people who have got the first dose and over 7.4 crore people who have got both doses of the vaccines.
Photo: OneIndia
