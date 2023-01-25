Why Should Items Like Rice, Wheat, Milk, And Oil Have The +F Logo? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

According to recent reports, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated food fortification, as indicated by the blue +F logo, which can be seen on packets of food such as rice, milk, oil, etc.

As part of the Indian government's efforts to improve health and well-being, it seeks to raise awareness about foods that contain "added micro-nutrients to improve the quality of diet [1]."

What Is The +F Logo?

FSSAI has approved the use of the +F logo to identify fortified foods. These food items are fortified with nutrients such as vitamins and iron in small, regulated quantities, without changing the appearance, cooking method, or taste of the product [2].

As one of the simplest and most sustainable methods of addressing the issue of micro-nutrient deficiencies, food fortification has been hailed as an effective, cost-effective, scientifically proven, complementary approach to reaching a broader, more vulnerable population through existing food delivery systems. It has been recognised as a complementary approach to address this issue globally.

A focus has been placed on promoting the use of fortified food products, which are marked with a +F symbol. It has been shown that, regardless of an individual's economic background, their choice of food may result in nutritional deficiency [3].

Is The +F Logo An Indication Of The Quality Of The Food?

In accordance with the FSSAI website, food fortification is a cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable global solution to the problem of micro-nutrient deficiencies. Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2016 were operationalised by the FSSAI in October in order to reduce the high prevalence of micro-nutrient malnutrition in India [4].

In accordance with these regulations, staple foods such as wheat flour and rice are enriched with iron, vitamin B12, folic acid, milk, and edible oil with vitamins A and D, and salt with iodine and iron is double-fortified.

Benefits Of The +F Logo

Fortification of food is known to have contributed to the elimination of vitamin and mineral malnutrition in industrialised nations and many developing countries because of its mass impact and low cost.

By encouraging people to consume recommended dietary allowances for the majority of micro-nutrients, it also contributes to a higher level of vitamin and mineral intake over the long run, making it a long-term and sustainable strategy.

An economic intervention such as fortification does not significantly alter the quality of food, including the flavour and ability to cook.

What Does Foods With +F Logo Contain?

Some of the nutrients commonly added to fortified foods include folic acid, vitamin B6, vitamin A, vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin E, vitamin D, iron, and iodine [5].

Are Foods With +F Logo Safe?

There is a risk of vitamin overdose as well with fortified foods, since they are usually heavily processed. Therefore, fortified foods should be consumed in moderation. It is advised to review product labels. In addition, experts recommend refraining from foods that contain more than 200 times the daily recommended amount of a particular nutrient.

It is recommended that you consume as many nutrients as possible from unprocessed foods such as fruits and vegetables.

On A Final Note...

If you purchase milk, rice, salt, edible oil or wheat flour, look for the +F logo. Fortified foods are enriched with micro-nutrients in an effort to improve dietary choices and reduce health risks.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 16:31 [IST]