What Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Coriander Seed? Nutrition oi-Shivangi Karn

Coriander, scientifically known as Coriandrum sativum L is one of the most famous medicinal plants, mainly used for its leaves and seeds in food preparation, pharmaceutical products and perfumes. It belongs to the family Umbelliferae or Apiaceae.

Coriander seed, a part of the coriander plant, is used as an aromatic spice in the Indian kitchen to flavour foods like curries, soups, snacks, fries and many others. The seeds are mainly used in dried form or are powdered.

Studies say that coriander seed can help treat a range of ailments, from digestive issues to skin problems and from menstrual irregularities to urinary tract infections.

In this article, we will discuss the amazing health benefits of coriander seed. Take a look.

Nutritional Profile Of Coriander Seed

According to a study, coriander seed contains major compounds like petroselinic acid (a fatty acid) and linalool. It is also rich in quercetin, gallic acid, caffeic acid, tannins, sterols and tocopherols. [1]

According to the USDA, 100g of coriander seed contains 8.86 g of water and 298 kcal of energy. It also contains nutrients like:

Health Benefits Of Coriander Seeds

1. Good for skin

Coriander seeds are packed with linolenic acid which has potent anti-inflammatory properties against erythema induced by UV rays. Erythema is characterised by skin rash caused due to inflamed blood capillaries. The seeds may also help prevent UV-induced skin ageing. [2] Other studies say that coriander seeds are good for treating skin conditions like eczema, pimples and blisters.

2. Promotes hair growth

Coriander seeds, specifically coriander seed oil, when applied to hair can promote hair regrowth and minimise the chances of hair fall and hair breakage. The antioxidants like flavonoids, manganese and vitamin C in the seeds prevent damage to hair tissues due to oxidative stress and make them stronger and longer.

3. May lower cholesterol

Coriander seeds have cholesterol-lowering properties. According to a study, coriander seeds may help decrease 'bad' or LDL cholesterol and increase 'good' or HDL cholesterol in the body. Increased cholesterol in the body may lead to various chronic diseases. Coriander seeds can help lower the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension by lowering the levels of cholesterol. [3]

4. Treats cold and flu

Many Ayurvedic studies say that decoctions or teas made from coriander seeds are excellent beverages to fight off cold and flu symptoms. Coriander seed has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antimicrobial activities. It may help reduce inflammation in the airways, boost immunity and treat cold and flu when added to the diet regularly. [4]

5. Manages diabetes

Coriander seeds have antioxidative, lipid-lowering and anti-diabetic properties mainly due to the presence of linalool, fatty acids and polyphenols. It may help lower the body's cholesterol levels, improve functions of the liver and kidneys, reduce body weight and maintain a balance of glucose levels in the body. These all contribute to the effective management of diabetes. [5]

6. Good for digestion

In ancient medicine, coriander seeds are used to treat digestive-related problems and stimulate appetite. It may help treat problems like vomiting, nausea, worms, stomach pain, bloating and flatulence. It also helps maintain the gut microbiota, which in turn, promotes good immunity. Experts suggest drinking coriander seeds water to eliminate various digestive problems and flush out toxins from the body. [6]

7. Treats conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis is mainly due to pathogens like bacteria or viruses or other allergens that may lead to irritation in the eyes following inflammation. Coriander seeds can help treat inflammation in the eyes and may also provide relief against itching and irritation.

8. Prevents menstrual irregularities

Menstrual irregularities such as heavy bleeding, pressure sensations or pain can affect the well-being of a person. Coriander seeds can be a natural remedy to treat heavy bleeding issues and improve the functioning of the uterus. This widely used spice helps balance hormones in the female body and maintain a timely flow of menstruation.

9. Reduces oedema

The anti-inflammatory properties of coriander seeds may help reduce oedema or swelling, especially those in the feet. Oedema can be caused due to various reasons like overweight, too many salty foods, medications or pregnancy. Consumption of coriander seeds decoction can help reduce inflammation and improve circulation. The seeds also act as diuretics and help flush out excess water and sodium, which in turn, reduce oedema. [7]

10. Treats urinary tract infection

Coriander seed is good for the functioning of the kidneys due to its diuretic and antimicrobial activities. When consumed, coriander seed may help improve the filtration rate and flush out toxins from the body in the form of urine. Also, its antimicrobial actions may help kill pathogens that cause the infection. This helps treat urinary tract infections and keep the bladder healthy. [8]

To Conclude

Coriander seed can be added to varieties of dishes and can be used in many forms. Make ways to include this nutritious herb in your daily diet. Also, make sure to avoid overconsumption.

What are the benefits of drinking coriander seed water? Drinking coriander seed water can provide multiple benefits, from lowering cholesterol in the body to managing diabetes and from maintaining good skin health to treating urinary tract infections. Can we drink coriander seed water daily? Yes, coriander seed water can be consumed daily for good health. However, make sure to avoid overconsumption. Consuming one-fourth to one-half teaspoon of coriander seed powder is recommended. What are the side effects of coriander seeds? Coriander seed is a natural herb and it may have minimal to no side effects. However, experts say to avoid its overconsumption to avoid any adverse effects.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 8:30 [IST]