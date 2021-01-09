Kinnow Vs Orange: Which Fruit Is Healthier?

What is Kinnow? Kinnow or Kinoo or Kinu is a high yield mandarin citrus fruit that is extensively and majorly grown in the Punjab regions of India as well as Pakistan. Being a hybrid of two citrus cultivators called as Citrus nobilis or the 'King' and Citrus deliciosa, or Willow Leaf. Kinnow Fruit: Health Benefits And Lesser Known Facts Kinnow was released in the year 1935 as a new hybrid in the citrus type for commercial cultivation. Within India, kinnow is grown in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Kinnow? Following are some of the health benefits that the kinnow fruit is known to offer [1][2]: 1. An anti-toxic fruit: It works as an anti-toxic ingredient to help the body get rid of any kind of poisonous elements to maintain its healthy constitution. 2. Good for skin: Being rich in the essential nutrients, it also helps keep the skin healthy by promoting anti-ageing properties. 3. Boosts metabolism: It is very helpful in improving metabolism by curing any sort of stomach-related issues by aiding digestion. 4. Helps with acidity and constipation: Cures acidity and constipation. 5. Good for immunity: Helps stimulate the immune system due to the presence of vitamin C. 6. Excellent for blood pressure: Lowers the blood pressure because of the presence of a plant compound that is water-soluble. 7. Anti-inflammatory: Reduces inflammation in the body due to its anti-inflammatory properties [3]. 8. Balances cholesterol: Helps balance the cholesterol level by reducing the bad cholesterol and increases the good cholesterol in the blood [4].

What Are The Health Benefits Of Orange? Being a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals, the orange fruit offers many benefits. Some of them are listed below [5][6]: 1. Relieves constipation: An exceptionally good source of fibre both soluble and insoluble, oranges are good to keep your bowels moving. The fibre in them will bulk up your stools, thereby preventing irritable bowel syndrome. Is Orange Juice Good For Constipation? Everything You Need To Know 2. Reduces the risks of joint-issues or arthritis: Being anti-inflammatory, orange is an excellent choice to reduce the risk of arthritis or any joint-related issues. 3. Aids digestion: The high fibre content in orange makes it a brilliant option to ease the overall digestion. 4. Regulates high blood pressure: Oranges are a rich source of magnesium, which will help regulate blood pressure. The flavonoid called hesperidin, which is naturally present in oranges also keeps our blood pressure under control [7]. 5. Boosts immunity: Packed with vitamin C, oranges are known for their immunity-boosting abilities. With a strong and stable immune system, our body can fight off infections better and prevent illness. 6. Promotes brain health: Oranges are also loaded with phytonutrients and folic acid that play an instrumental role in promoting the development of your brain. 7. Improves oral health: Oranges are excellent in gum health. They strengthen blood vessels and connective tissue. They also prevent the development of plaque and coat the teeth in a protective layer, preventing corrosion [8]. 8. Boosts bone health: Oranges possess a good amount of vitamin D, which ensure the proper absorption of calcium and helps it reach the bones. 9. Protects cardiovascular system: The antioxidants present in oranges fight the free radical damage and help prevent oxidation of cholesterol. The antioxidants help neutralise the effects of these free radicals and protect the heart from diseases [9]. 10. Purifies blood: Oranges are natural cleansers. The flavonoids present in the fruit initiate enzyme activity in the body and help the liver flush out the toxins. 11. May reduce cancer risk: These citrusy fruits are a powerhouse of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant and immunity-boosting agent. Also, a compound called limonene, widely found in oranges, has been known to possess cancer-inhibiting properties [10][11]. Amazing Health Benefits Of Oranges

Orange Vs Kinnow: Which Is Healthier? Although kinnow is quite similar to orange in the appearance as well as many other attributes, there are certainly many aspects that differentiate both the fruits from each other. Because of these similarities as well as differences, one of them is judged as being slightly better than the other. Both are orange coloured with citrus quality, thick peel and consist of seeds. However, all these attributes may still be slightly different to the consumer. Why Is Your Body Craving Orange Juice? The kinnow may be dark orange coloured, larger and may have higher juice content with at least 20-25 seeds. Orange may be orange, smaller in size and may have lesser seed content. So, for an average consumer, the orange may be a better option, in terms of the convenience and usability in case juice needs to be extracted from it [12][13]. Because of fewer seeds and comparatively thinner outer peel, the orange turns out to be an easy option as compared to a kinnow. With more seeds, the preparation of kinnow juice is not an easy task that involves removing the bitterness of seeds from the final product. Health Benefits Of Orange Seeds That You Must Know Additionally, owing to its loose peel, the kinnow requires extra care while transporting it from one place to another, since it could easily get damaged. Because of these reasons, the kinnow is typically priced lower as compared to an orange [14]. Consequently, although both kinnow and orange offer somewhat similar health benefits, most people prefer orange because it has fewer seeds, comparatively thinner outer peel and tastes sweeter.