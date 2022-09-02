Onam 2022: Is Avial Good For Weight Loss? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

K.T. Achaya, the food historian, describes avial as "a vegetable dish of Kerala that uses green bananas, drumsticks, various soft beans and fresh coconut gratings. These are cooked in coconut milk and then tossed with aromatic coconut oil and spiced sour curd. The product served as prasadam in the Padmanabhaswami temple in Thiruvananthapuram does not contain the inauspicious mustard seeds."

One of the most popular stories about Avial's invention is the one about Prince Bhima. According to Virata Parva, Bhima cooked a dish with whatever was left in the kitchen to appease Rishi Durvasa, who was known for his ill temper and curses if not treated well.

Others, however, credit the King of Travancore for initiating Avial's creation instead of this story. Either way, we are just thankful that someone came up with the brilliant idea and that it stayed!

Now that you are well-versed in the history of avial let's take a look at its benefits and whether avial is a good weight loss food.

Is Avial Good For Weight Loss?

A mixture of various vegetables, Avial is made with coconut oil. Made from drumsticks, brinjal, coconut, carrot, curd, pumpkin and turmeric powder, avial is low in calories and packed with various nutrients. It contains vitamin A (pumpkin), fibre (drumsticks), beta-carotene (carrots), folic acid (beans) and so on [1].

First, let's get familiarised with the ingredients in avial:

Coconut: Coconut is a rich source of saturated fats; most are MCTs (Medium Chain Triglycerides), which are beneficial for weight loss. The coconut has high fibre content and a high amount of lauric acid, which improves cholesterol levels in the body [2].

The MCTs in coconut meat may promote feelings of fullness, calorie burning, and fat burning, all of which may support weight loss. Research suggests that coconut meat may aid weight loss. Coconut meat contains a high fibre content, which may help prevent overeating by increasing fullness.

Drumsticks: Drumsticks are low in calories and low in carbs. This high fibre content helps manage and prevent many diseases by adding bulk and slowing the release of sugar into the bloodstream. In addition, the elements found in drumsticks help reduce the fat formation and promote fat breakdown [3].

Red pumpkin: A pumpkin is a weight-loss-friendly food because you can consume more of it than other carb sources, such as rice and potatoes, while still taking in fewer calories. In addition, pumpkin is a good source of fibre, which can help you keep your hunger at bay [4].

French beans: There is a high concentration of folic acid in French beans. French beans are a good source of folic acid for pregnant women. French beans are also very low in calories and are suitable for those who wish to lose weight. Additionally, these beans contain minimal quantities of sodium, cholesterol, and saturated fat, making them the best natural aid for weight loss [5].

Carrots: The vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in carrots can support immunity, reduce the risk of some cancers, promote wound healing, and improve digestive health when consumed as part of a balanced diet. A carrot is a weight loss-friendly vegetable that is liver-cleansing [6].

Brinjal: Foods like brinjal have a low glycaemic index and are good for weight loss. Eggplants are high in fibre and low in calories, making them an excellent addition to any weight loss regimen. In addition to promoting fullness and satiety, fibre also reduces calorie consumption by moving slowly through the digestive tract [7].

In one serving of avial, there are 71 calories, of which 20 calories are derived from carbohydrates, eight are derived from proteins, and 40 are derived from fat. Avial provides approximately 4 per cent of the daily calorie requirement of an average adult diet of 2,000 calories in one serving [8].

On A Final Note...

Avail is a weight loss food prepared with drumsticks, Frenc beans, red pumpkin, carrot, brinjals, curds, coconut and spices. Thus, people seeking weight loss can enjoy it without feeling guilty about adding excess weight. However, it is important to remember that moderation is key!

