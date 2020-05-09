Mother’s Day 2020: Health Tips For Busy Moms

1. Avoid skipping breakfast Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day because it provides your body with energy that gets you going throughout the day [1]. Health experts advise eating a substantial well-balanced breakfast to provide energy as soon as you wake up in the morning. Have a bowl of oats topped with fruits or nuts and a glass of fruit juice. 10 Tips To Stay Healthy In Summer

2. Eat foods rich in omega 3 Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats found in foods like eggs, sardines, flax seeds, salmon and walnuts. Having omega 3 fatty acid foods will help relieve depression and anxiety, lower heart disease risk and reduce the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease [2].

3. Have healthy snacks Don't binge on unhealthy snacks as they have zero nutrients. Instead make your own healthy snack at home by cutting some vegetables like cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, etc. and some fruits of your choice. Pack them up in a tiffin box and have it as a mini-meal throughout the day to keep your energy levels high.

4. Eat nutritious foods Avoid consuming highly processed and fast foods and foods which are loaded with sugar as they will do more harm than good to your body. Instead, focus on a well-balanced diet that comprises of wholesome fresh foods such as fruits, veggies and whole grains.

5. Pre-plan your meals Pre-planning your meals beforehand is a great way to stay on track with your healthy diet. Plan out your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks according to your favourite foods and specific dietary needs. This will help you save a lot of time, especially when you have a tight work schedule. 11 Wonderful Health Benefits Of Drinking Hibiscus Tea

6. Exercise No matter how busy your day is, take some time out and exercise to boost your physical and mental health. It will help relieve stress, strengthen your immunity and clear out your mind. Try exercising in the morning for 15 minutes and if you don't get the time, schedule your exercise in the evening.

7. Stay hydrated Drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid your body getting dehydrated. Even if you are doing your household chores or attending office meeting throughout the day, make it a point to drink at least eight glasses of water during the day. A dehydrated body can leave you feeling weak and tired.

8. Take rest Get adequate sleep at night to uplift your mood and reduce stress, so that you are charged up the next morning after you wake up. Try to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night [3].

9. Make time for yourself Just as healthy diet is necessary for optimal health and well-being, self-care is equally important. Indulge yourself in an extravagant skincare routine for 30 minutes to 1 hour every Sunday. You can also enjoy a long relaxing bubble bath or cuddle up in bed and read a book.