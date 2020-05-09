Just In
- 2 hrs ago Mother’s Day 2020: Real People Share Importance Of Moms In Their Lives
-
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19 & Hypertension: What You Need To Know
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19: Is It Safe To Wear Contact Lenses During The Pandemic?
- 3 hrs ago On 30 Years Of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Sridevi’s Interesting Looks From The Film Decoded
Don't Miss
- Sports Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 5: Taiwan Dragons vs Taiwan Daredevils
- News Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock: Syed Salahuddin
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Vespa BS6 Scooters Launch, Bajaj Discover & V BS6, eMaestro & More
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To Make And Send Scary Films; ‘Ghosts Are Welcome To Submit’
- Technology Google Duo Brings Group Calls Support With New Effects For Web
- Finance Delhi Govt Issued 4.75 Lakh e-Tokens For Liquor In 2 Days
- Education Learning Has No Lockdown: AICTE’s 49 Free E-Learning Courses For Students
- Travel Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India In May
Mother’s Day 2020: Health Tips For Busy Moms
Worldwide, International Mother's Day is celebrated on 10 May 2020 every year. It is a day to celebrate motherhood and appreciate the unconditional love, contributions and sacrifices of mothers and mother figures. Without them, our lives are incomplete and the way a mother takes care of her children tirelessly is commendable.
A mother's world always revolves around their children. They are on duty 24/7 without taking leaves and are always on their toes juggling both house and office work. In the midst of all these, mothers tend to forget about their health. So, on this Mother's Day, we share some healthy tips for busy moms.
7 Home Remedies To Treat Athlete's Foot
1. Avoid skipping breakfast
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day because it provides your body with energy that gets you going throughout the day [1]. Health experts advise eating a substantial well-balanced breakfast to provide energy as soon as you wake up in the morning. Have a bowl of oats topped with fruits or nuts and a glass of fruit juice.
2. Eat foods rich in omega 3
Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats found in foods like eggs, sardines, flax seeds, salmon and walnuts. Having omega 3 fatty acid foods will help relieve depression and anxiety, lower heart disease risk and reduce the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease [2].
3. Have healthy snacks
Don't binge on unhealthy snacks as they have zero nutrients. Instead make your own healthy snack at home by cutting some vegetables like cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, etc. and some fruits of your choice. Pack them up in a tiffin box and have it as a mini-meal throughout the day to keep your energy levels high.
4. Eat nutritious foods
Avoid consuming highly processed and fast foods and foods which are loaded with sugar as they will do more harm than good to your body. Instead, focus on a well-balanced diet that comprises of wholesome fresh foods such as fruits, veggies and whole grains.
5. Pre-plan your meals
Pre-planning your meals beforehand is a great way to stay on track with your healthy diet. Plan out your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks according to your favourite foods and specific dietary needs. This will help you save a lot of time, especially when you have a tight work schedule.
6. Exercise
No matter how busy your day is, take some time out and exercise to boost your physical and mental health. It will help relieve stress, strengthen your immunity and clear out your mind. Try exercising in the morning for 15 minutes and if you don't get the time, schedule your exercise in the evening.
7. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid your body getting dehydrated. Even if you are doing your household chores or attending office meeting throughout the day, make it a point to drink at least eight glasses of water during the day. A dehydrated body can leave you feeling weak and tired.
8. Take rest
Get adequate sleep at night to uplift your mood and reduce stress, so that you are charged up the next morning after you wake up. Try to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep at night [3].
9. Make time for yourself
Just as healthy diet is necessary for optimal health and well-being, self-care is equally important. Indulge yourself in an extravagant skincare routine for 30 minutes to 1 hour every Sunday. You can also enjoy a long relaxing bubble bath or cuddle up in bed and read a book.
10. Meditate
Mindfulness meditation allows you to increase awareness of yourself and your surroundings, develops concentration, lowers stress and promotes good sleep. Practicing meditation regularly will help you cope with the demands of motherhood.
To all the mother's out there, we wish you a Happy Mother's Day!