8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Mango Seeds Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

Mango, the king of fruits is more than just a fruit and is known to have an array of health benefits. But did you know that the seed of the mango has nutritional properties too? Yes, the seed that is thrown away contains various vitamins and minerals.

Mango seed is creamy-white and its surface is fibrous and hairy. The seed consists of a firm coat enclosing the kernel. The mango seed kernel contains oil, protein, ash, fibre, carbohydrate, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, and calcium [1] . The seed also has a number of bioactive, phenolic, unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidant compounds.

The mango seed is edible but only when it's ripened it can be taken in powdered, oil or butter form.

Health Benefits Of Mango Seeds

1. Control diabetes

A study showed that the ethanol extract of mango seed exhibited antidiabetic properties which is effective in controlling diabetes and can significantly reduce blood sugar levels [2] . Consumption of mango seed extract is beneficial for people with diabetes and for those who are at a risk for developing this disease.

2. Promote heart health

According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, mango seeds have the potent ability to lower LDL cholesterol levels and stabilize overall cholesterol levels. This is due to the high polyphenol antioxidant activity in mango seeds [3] .

3. Lower inflammation

According to the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, the phenolic compounds in mango seeds are responsible for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity [4] . These anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing inflammation linked to gout, digestive system, and other chronic diseases.

4. Help in losing weight

In a study, mango seed kernel extract improved glucose tolerance and lipid profile and also reduced obesity [5] . The intake of mango seed extract can help overweight or obese people lose their weight and lower cholesterol levels.

5. Reduce diarrhoea risk

In Indian traditional medicine, mango seeds have been used for its anti-diarrhoeal properties. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, shows that mango seed extract exhibits anti-microbial properties that inhibit the growth of Streptococcus aureus bacteria [6] .

6. Prevent cancer

Mango seeds possess antioxidants, phytochemicals and gallic acid. A study showed the antiproliferative effects of the ethanol extract of mango seeds on cancer cells and the results were positive in lowering the risk of breast cancer [7] , [8] .

7. Enhance skin health

With its high density of antioxidants, mango seeds are known to improve the appearance of the skin, delay ageing, reduce acne scars, age spots and wrinkles, especially when used in powder form.

8. Keep the hair healthy

One of the health benefits of mango seeds is that it can promote hair growth, lower dandruff and can control early greying. Mango seed butter is used for strengthening the hair follicles and prevent hair fall.

How To Consume Mango Seed

Mango seeds are usually consumed in the form of capsules, oil or powder.

View Article References [1] Kittiphoom, S. (2012). Utilization of mango seed. [2] Azhar, A., Aamir, K., Asad, F., Kazi, H. A., & Farooqui, M. U. (2019). Therapeutic effect of mango seed extract in diabetes mellitus.The Professional Medical Journal,26(09), 1551-1556. [3] Sun, J., & Chen, P. (2012). Ultra high-performance liquid chromatography with high-resolution mass spectrometry analysis of African mango (Irvingia gabonensis) seeds, extract, and related dietary supplements.Journal of agricultural and food chemistry,60(35), 8703–8709. [4] Kuganesan, A., Thiripuranathar, G., Navaratne, A. N., & Paranagama, P. A. (2017). Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities of peels, pulps and seed kernels of three common mango (Mangifera indical L.) varieties in Sri Lanka.International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research,8(1), 70. [5] Kobayashi, M., Matsui-Yuasa, I., Fukuda-Shimizu, M., Mandai, Y., Tabuchi, M., Munakata, H., & Kojima-Yuasa, A. (2013). Effect of mango seed kernel extract on the adipogenesis in 3T3-L1 adipocytes and in rats fed a high fat diet.Health,5(08), 9. [6] Sairam, K., Hemalatha, S., Kumar, A., Srinivasan, T., Ganesh, J., Shankar, M., & Venkataraman, S. (2003). Evaluation of anti-diarrhoeal activity in seed extracts of Mangifera indica.Journal of ethnopharmacology,84(1), 11-15. [7] Timsina, B. I. B. E. C. H. A. N. A., & Nadumane, V. K. (2015). Mango seeds: A potential source for the isolation of bioactive compounds with anti-cancer activity.Int. J. Pharm. Pharm. Sci,7, 89-95. [8] Abdullah, A. S., Mohammed, A. S., Abdullah, R., Mirghani, M. E., & Al-Qubaisi, M. (2014). Cytotoxic effects of Mangifera indica L. kernel extract on human breast cancer (MCF-7 and MDA-MB-231 cell lines) and bioactive constituents in the crude extract.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,14, 199.