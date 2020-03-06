10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Fig Juice

How To Make Fig Juice At Home Figs juice can easily be prepared at home by blending it with water. To prepare fig juice from dried fig, once should first soak it overnight and then prepare juice out of it in the morning. Ingredients 6 Fresh Figs

Water

Procedure

Wash and remove the stems of the fruits.

Chop them medium-sized and place in a blender.

Add water and blend.

One can also add milk to prepare smoothie out of it.

Pour the juice in a glass To prepare fig juice from dried figs, soak 5-6 figs in water for around 30 minutes and then blend them with water or milk.

Nutritional Value Of Raw Figs 100 g of figs contain 79.11 g of water and 74 kcal of energy. They also contain 0.75 g protein, 2.9 g fibre, 35 mg calcium, 0.37 mg iron, 14 mg phosphorus, 232 mg potassium, 1 mg sodium, 0.15 mg zinc, 2 mg vitamin C, 6 mcg folate, 7 mcg vitamin A. Raw figs also contain beta-carotene, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, B2, B3 and vitamin E. [1]

1. Treats insomnia The aqueous solution of fig has a potential effect on the central nervous system (CNS). A study says that fig juice has sedative-hypnotic actions on the CNS which helps to treat anxiety, migraine and insomnia in a person. [2]

2. Alleviates constipation The laxative effect of fig juice is well known to alleviate chronic constipation by increasing faecal quantity. They are naturally high in fibre and low in fat. According to a study, administration of fig paste (12 g/kg daily) for three weeks helps treat constipation. [3]

3. Helps prevent bladder stones A large number of the population suffer from bladder stone due to industrialization, malnutrition and lifestyle habits. According to a study, fig juice has antiurolithiatic and diuretic activities which help to destroy urinary and gall stones and reduce its further formation. [4]

4. Treats respiratory infections Fig juice is rich in phenolic compounds and organic acids. They also possess the anti-inflammatory property that helps relieve respiratory ailments like cough, sore throat or other bronchial issues. [5]

5. Prevents the risk of diabetes Fig shows a significant effect on blood glucose levels and cholesterol levels. According to a study, ethyl acetate extract in fig helps enhance glucose utilisation and control diabetes. The study also says that fig juice has a cytoprotective effect on beta cells of the pancreas that helps regulate the glucose levels in the body. [6]

6. Helps with weight management Fibres are essential in maintaining good digestive health and giving a sense of fullness. Figs are packed with dietary fibre which helps to keep our hunger at bay. This makes us eat less unhealthy foods, and thus controls our weight gain.

7. Prevents Alzheimer’s Fig juice is a good source of antioxidants, polyphenols, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. It contains an abundance of amino acids and zero cholesterol. According to a study, the large concentration of these compounds in fig juice helps prevent age-related neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. [7]

8. Helps in muscle building Fig juice is rich in carbohydrates and natural sugar that helps boost energy, enabling us to perform more workouts. Also, protein in this juice helps to build body mass which makes fig juice famous as a power drink for builders or athletes.

9. Slows down ageing Fig juice has a lot of phenolic compounds which act as an antioxidant. They help scavenge free radicals and protect our body from oxidative damage. It also contains high levels of flavonoids and anthocyanins that contribute to offer anti-inflammatory properties, hence slows down ageing and makes skin healthy. [4]

10. Helps regulate blood pressure Fig juice has a cardiovascular activity that helps to treat hypertension and other heart-related disorders. According to a study, the aqueous extract of fig fruit helps to lower the blood pressure due to the presence of phenolic compounds. [8]

How Much Fig Juice To Consume In A Day As per dietary guidelines, it is suggested to consume around 40 g of figs a day or at least three figs a day to meet daily requirement needs.