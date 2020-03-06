10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Fig Juice

ENGLISH

    Fig, also known as 'anjeer', is a nutritional fruit with amazing health benefits. Juice made out of figs is considered even healthier as it is easily digestible by the body and packed with nutrients, such as fibre, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

    The rich taste and incredible health benefits of fig are mentioned in the Bible and Quran. The fruit is small and bell-shaped (an onion-like shape) and contains a lot of seeds. It is purple or brown with red inside when ripeand bright green when raw. Fig juice can easily be prepared at home by blending it with water. To prepare fig juice from dried fig, one should first soak it overnight and then prepare juice out of it in the morning.

    How To Make Fig Juice At Home

    Figs juice can easily be prepared at home by blending it with water. To prepare fig juice from dried fig, once should first soak it overnight and then prepare juice out of it in the morning.

    Ingredients

    • 6 Fresh Figs
    • Water
    • Procedure
    • Wash and remove the stems of the fruits.
    • Chop them medium-sized and place in a blender.
    • Add water and blend.
    • One can also add milk to prepare smoothie out of it.
    • Pour the juice in a glass

    To prepare fig juice from dried figs, soak 5-6 figs in water for around 30 minutes and then blend them with water or milk.

    Nutritional Value Of Raw Figs

    100 g of figs contain 79.11 g of water and 74 kcal of energy. They also contain 0.75 g protein, 2.9 g fibre, 35 mg calcium, 0.37 mg iron, 14 mg phosphorus, 232 mg potassium, 1 mg sodium, 0.15 mg zinc, 2 mg vitamin C, 6 mcg folate, 7 mcg vitamin A. Raw figs also contain beta-carotene, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, B2, B3 and vitamin E. [1]

    1. Treats insomnia

    The aqueous solution of fig has a potential effect on the central nervous system (CNS). A study says that fig juice has sedative-hypnotic actions on the CNS which helps to treat anxiety, migraine and insomnia in a person. [2]

    2. Alleviates constipation

    The laxative effect of fig juice is well known to alleviate chronic constipation by increasing faecal quantity. They are naturally high in fibre and low in fat. According to a study, administration of fig paste (12 g/kg daily) for three weeks helps treat constipation. [3]

    3. Helps prevent bladder stones

    A large number of the population suffer from bladder stone due to industrialization, malnutrition and lifestyle habits. According to a study, fig juice has antiurolithiatic and diuretic activities which help to destroy urinary and gall stones and reduce its further formation. [4]

    4. Treats respiratory infections

    Fig juice is rich in phenolic compounds and organic acids. They also possess the anti-inflammatory property that helps relieve respiratory ailments like cough, sore throat or other bronchial issues. [5]

    5. Prevents the risk of diabetes

    Fig shows a significant effect on blood glucose levels and cholesterol levels. According to a study, ethyl acetate extract in fig helps enhance glucose utilisation and control diabetes. The study also says that fig juice has a cytoprotective effect on beta cells of the pancreas that helps regulate the glucose levels in the body. [6]

    6. Helps with weight management

    Fibres are essential in maintaining good digestive health and giving a sense of fullness. Figs are packed with dietary fibre which helps to keep our hunger at bay. This makes us eat less unhealthy foods, and thus controls our weight gain.

    7. Prevents Alzheimer’s

    Fig juice is a good source of antioxidants, polyphenols, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. It contains an abundance of amino acids and zero cholesterol. According to a study, the large concentration of these compounds in fig juice helps prevent age-related neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. [7]

    8. Helps in muscle building

    Fig juice is rich in carbohydrates and natural sugar that helps boost energy, enabling us to perform more workouts. Also, protein in this juice helps to build body mass which makes fig juice famous as a power drink for builders or athletes.

    9. Slows down ageing

    Fig juice has a lot of phenolic compounds which act as an antioxidant. They help scavenge free radicals and protect our body from oxidative damage. It also contains high levels of flavonoids and anthocyanins that contribute to offer anti-inflammatory properties, hence slows down ageing and makes skin healthy. [4]

    10. Helps regulate blood pressure

    Fig juice has a cardiovascular activity that helps to treat hypertension and other heart-related disorders. According to a study, the aqueous extract of fig fruit helps to lower the blood pressure due to the presence of phenolic compounds. [8]

    How Much Fig Juice To Consume In A Day

    As per dietary guidelines, it is suggested to consume around 40 g of figs a day or at least three figs a day to meet daily requirement needs.

    Side Effects Of Fig Juice

    1. Some people may experience skin-related problems such as rashes after drinking fig juice as it may increase skin sensitivity to sunlight when taken in a large amount.
    2. Some people may experience allergies after consuming fig juice.
    3. Fig juice might interfere with the glucose levels and make it too low during or after the surgery.
    4. It may interact with blood-thinning drugs due to the high amount of vitamin K in the fruit.
    5. Drinking too much of fig juice might cause diarrhoea due to the excess of fibre present in the fruit.
    6. Excess of fig juice might also cause bloating and stomach pain.
    7. Fig juice may harm the livers due to excess of seeds present in it.
    8. People suffering from kidney or bladder problems should avoid its consumption as it may worsen the condition.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
