Health Benefits Of Eating Soaked Raisins (Kishmish)
Popularly known as 'Kishmish' in Hindi, raisins are a storehouse of nutrients. Of all the other dried fruits, raisins are not too glorified. But when you get to know about its health benefits, then probably you will make it a point to have it every day.
Commonly used in making traditional desserts, raisins are full of natural sugars and nutrients like iron, potassium and calcium. While eating raw raisins is healthy, soaking them in water overnight and then eating them early morning on an empty stomach is a bit healthier.
Raisins are rich in iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium and fibre, and comes in golden, green and black colours as per the variety of the grapes. Here is a list of health benefits of eating soaked raisins. Take a look.
1. Aids In Digestion
Rich in fibre, raisins help in improving digestion. Soaked raisins act as natural laxatives, preventing constipation and regulating your bowel movements [1]. One needs to soak about 1-12 pieces of raisins in a glass of water and then drink the water along with the raisins on an empty stomach early in the morning.
2. Boosts Immunity
Raisins contain all the essential nutrients such as vitamin C and B that help in building up the immunity level. Consuming soaked raisins every day during the winters helps in fighting the bacteria and infection [2].
3. Improves Bone Health
Rich in calcium, raisins are good for your bone health also [3]. Soaked raisins also contain micronutrients which can benefit your bone health and help prevent the onset of osteoporosis and gut [4].
4. Promotes Weight Loss
Packed with natural sugars, soaked raisins help promote weight loss - not directly but in many indirect ways. By speeding up digestion and curbing hunger pangs, soaked raisins can prevent you from munching on unhealthy snacks that can lead to unhealthy weight gain [5].
5. Prevents Anaemia
Raisins are rich in iron and can help increase the blood supply in the body, and thereby help prevent the onset of anaemia [6]. Having soaked raisins every day helps in building up the blood level in the body.
6. Keeps Liver Healthy
Raisins are one of the best dry fruits that help in removing toxins from the body [7]. Eating soaked raisins, especially black raisins, help accelerate the functions of the liver to detoxify the body, flushing out the toxins from your body.
7. Boosts Energy Levels
The natural fructose and glucose present in raisins help in providing a high amount of energy [8]. Soaked raisins help prevent weakness and weight gain as well if eaten in moderation.
8. Prevents Bad Breath
Raisins are known for their antibacterial properties. These help in fighting the mouth bacteria and maintain oral hygiene, thereby help get rid of mouth odour.
9. Improves Skin Health
Raisins contain vitamins A and E that help stimulate the development of new cells in the outer layers of the skin [9]. Regular and controlled consumption of soaked raisins can help improve the hydration of the skin, making your skin look healthy. Soaked raisins also help protect the skin against sun damage.
10. Neutralises Stomach Acid
The high amounts of magnesium and potassium in soaked raisins help neutralise stomach acid and prevent acidosis or blood toxicity [10]. Acidosis can lead to skin complications like boils, pimples and psoriasis, headaches and weakness [11].
11. Improves Hair Health
Raisins contain a large amount of vitamin C, iron and antioxidants, when consumed regularly, can help strengthen the blood vessels and in turn reduce flakiness, dandruff and itchiness of the scalp. Soaked raisins are also beneficial for hair loss [12].
Some of the other health benefits of eating soaked raisins are as follows:
• The potassium in raisins helps to balance the salt content in our body and regulate blood pressure [13].
• Raisins contain an amino acid named Arginine which increases libido and induces arousal [14].
• Raisins are rich in polyphenolic phytonutrients help in keeping your eyesight healthy [15].
• Raisins contain oleanolic acid that can help keep your teeth safe from decay, cavities and brittle teeth [16].
• Soaked raisins can help promote wound healing due to the presence of antioxidants.
How To Consume Soaked Raisins?
The best way to consume raisins in order to reap its maximum health benefits is to soak it in water and then have it. All that one needs to do is to just soak 8-10 raisins overnight in a glass of water. Blend it well in the morning and then drink it on an empty stomach. Since raisins contain a high amount of calories, one should make it a point to consume it in limited quantity.
On A Final Note…
Soaked raisins can be a healthy alternative to your unhealthy snacks. Also, you don't have to throw away the water used to soak the raisins, causing no wastage at all.