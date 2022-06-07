Are Hot Dogs Healthy? Does The Fast Food Item Actually Help Repair Muscles? Nutrition oi-Amritha K

A very common fast-food item, hot dogs, less commonly referred to as hotdogs, are foods composed of grilled or steamed sausages enclosed in a partially sliced bun. The sausage itself can also be referred to as a hot dog. Typically, sausages used are either wieners (Viennese sausages) or frankfurters (Frankfurter Würstchen, also known simply as frank).

This fast-food item is somewhat a global favourite and is widely consumed, however, it is safe to consume this food? Are hot dogs healthy? Read on to know more.

Are Hot Dogs Healthy?

Hot dogs are made from ground, cured beef or pork (or both) stuffed into casings and twisted into 6-inch links. In addition, there are now hot dogs made from turkey, soy, chicken, and a variety of other products. Hot dogs are usually served inside a bun together with condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and sauerkraut.

Do hot dogs have health benefits?

A 6-inch hot dog contains approximately 5.1 grams of protein. Macronutrients, like this one, are known for their ability to repair and build tissues within the body. However, you should certainly keep hot dogs on the menu as an occasional treat since they also have their disadvantages [1][2]. Hot dogs do not provide any additional benefits.

How Does Eating Hot Dogs Affect Your Health?

1. It may increase your risk for cancer

Hot dogs contain preservatives called nitrites and nitrates, which are added to help extend shelf life and minimize bacterial growth. Moreover, it is nitrites that give hot dogs their characteristic red colour. It has been suggested that nitrites may have a link to cancer [3].

2. It can increase your risk for heart disease

The saturated fat content of processed meats is especially high and linked to heart disease. For example, a 6-inch hot dog contains approximately 150 calories, 13.5 grams of fat, and 5.3 grams of saturated fat. This is 26 per cent of the recommended daily maximum for saturated fats [4].

3. It may lead to high blood pressure

Although the human body requires only a small amount of sodium to function properly, too much sodium can have adverse health effects. According to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines, sodium overconsumption can increase the risk of high blood pressure, which is a major cause of stroke and heart disease [5].

Study Says That Eating Hot Dogs Can Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life

According to a study published by researchers at the University of Michigan, eating a single hot dog can reduce someone's lifespan by 36 minutes. Alternatively, the study found that eating nuts could extend a person's lifespan by 26 minutes [6].

According to the study published in the journal Nature Food, 5,800 foods were evaluated and ranked in terms of their nutritional disease burden and environmental impact. Hot dogs were rated as the unhealthiest food.

On A Final Note...

The low nutrition levels and the way hot dogs are processed make them unpopular with health professionals. They are also high in saturated fat and sodium. So even in moderation, hot dogs are not particularly healthy.