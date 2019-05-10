Orange Peel: Health Benefits, Risks & How To Consume Nutrition oi-Neha Ghosh

When we eat an orange, we always discard the peel thinking to be of no use. But actually, the orange peel is as precious as the juicy fruit. Orange peel is known to have many health benefits ranging from warding off inflammation to lowering the risk of various diseases.

Orange peel or any other citrus peel contains various phytochemicals that prevent diseases, repair DNA damage, remove carcinogens from the body amongst others [1] .

Nutritional Value Of Orange Peel

100 g of raw orange peel contains 72.50 g water, 97 kcal energy and it also contains

1.50 g protein

0.20 g fat

25 g carbohydrate

10.6 g fibre

161 mg calcium

0.80 mg iron

22 mg magnesium

21 mg phosphorus

212 mg potassium

3 mg sodium

0.25 mg zinc

136.0 mg vitamin C

0.120 mg thiamin

0.090 mg riboflavin

0.900 mg niacin

0.176 mg vitamin B6

30 mcg folate

420 IU vitamin A

0.25 mg vitamin E

Health Benefits Of Orange Peel

1. Prevents cancer

Researchers have found that citrus peels have anticancer properties. Polymethoxyflavones (PMFs), a type of flavonoid found in citrus peels, inhibit the growth and fight off cancer cells. It works by preventing carcinogenesis from spreading to other organs and lowers the ability of cancer cells to move through the circulatory system [2] .

2. Supports heart health

Orange peels are high in hesperidin, a flavonoid that helps maintain cholesterol and blood pressure [3] . Also, the polymethoxyflavones (PMFs) in orange peels have a potent-cholesterol lowering effect.

3. Eliminates inflammation

Chronic inflammation is the root cause of various diseases like heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. The flavonoids in orange peels are said to contain anti-inflammatory properties which can help keep inflammation at bay [4] .

4. Prevents gastric ulcers

Drinking excess alcohol and smoking leads to gastric ulcers and a study shows that citrus peel extract can effectively reduce gastric ulcers in rats [5] . Hesperidin, found in the peels of tangerine and sweet orange, is known to possess antiulcer activities.

5. Aids in treating diabetes

Orange peels are a good source of dietary fibre which is known to regulate blood sugar levels. A study published in the Journal Natural Product Research shows that, orange peel extract can help in the treatment of diabetic nephropathy [6] .

6. Promotes digestion

A study published in the Journal Food Chemistry found that, dried citrus peel extract can be used to treat a variety of digestive disorders. It is because of the fact that citrus peel possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. [7] .

7. Protects the teeth

A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry found that, orange peel extract was found to be effective against dental caries pathogens due to its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties [8] .

8. Enriches the skin

Citrus peels possess anti-ageing and antioxidant properties which work effectively against the acne-causing bacteria [9] . Another study showed that orange peel contains a flavonoid called nobiletin which helps reduce sebum production and prevents the build-up of oil and dirt in the skin pores [10] . You can try these orange peel face masks for acne.

Side Effects Of Orange Peel

If you are suffering from heart disease, avoid using orange peel extract as it contains synephrine which is linked to irregular heart rhythm, fainting, heart palpitation, and chest pain. Another potential side effect is that it might cause weakness or paralysis on one side of the body.

It may also cause ischemic colitis, a gastrointestinal condition and headache due to the synephrine content.

How To Consume Orange Peels

Cut orange peels into small strips and add them to your salad.

Peel zest can be used in making cakes, muffins, and it can also be added to yogurt, oatmeal and pancakes to enhance the flavour.

Add orange peels to your smoothies to add some extra nutrients and fibre.

Orange Peel Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

1 tsp chopped or ground orange peels

A cup of water

Method:

Pour a cup of water in a pan, add the chopped or ground orange peels.

Boil it and turn off the flame.

Allow it to steep for 10 minutes.

Strain the water into your cup and your orange peel tea is ready!

Remember, the next time you eat an orange don't throw away its peel.

View Article References [1] Rafiq, S., Kaul, R., Sofi, S. A., Bashir, N., Nazir, F., & Nayik, G. A. (2018). Citrus peel as a source of functional ingredient: a review.Journal of the Saudi Society of Agricultural Sciences,17(4), 351-358. [2] Wang, L., Wang, J., Fang, L., Zheng, Z., Zhi, D., Wang, S., ... & Zhao, H. (2014). Anticancer activities of citrus peel polymethoxyflavones related to angiogenesis and others.BioMed research international,2014. [3] Hashemi, M., Khosravi, E., Ghannadi, A., Hashemipour, M., & Kelishadi, R. (2015). Effect of the peels of two Citrus fruits on endothelium function in adolescents with excess weight: A triple-masked randomized trial.Journal of research in medical sciences : the official journal of Isfahan University of Medical Sciences,20(8), 721–726. [4] Gosslau, A., Chen, K. Y., Ho, C. T., & Li, S. (2014). Anti-inflammatory effects of characterized orange peel extracts enriched with bioactive polymethoxyflavones.Food Science and Human Wellness,3(1), 26-35. [5] Selmi, S., Rtibi, K., Grami, D., Sebai, H., & Marzouki, L. (2017). Protective effects of orange (Citrus sinensis L.) peel aqueous extract and hesperidin on oxidative stress and peptic ulcer induced by alcohol in rat.Lipids in health and disease,16(1), 152. [6] Parkar, N., & Addepalli, V. (2014). Amelioration of diabetic nephropathy by orange peel extract in rats.Natural product research,28(23), 2178-2181. [7] Chen, X. M., Tait, A. R., & Kitts, D. D. (2017). Flavonoid composition of orange peel and its association with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities.Food chemistry,218, 15-21. [8] Shetty, S. B., Mahin-Syed-Ismail, P., Varghese, S., Thomas-George, B., Kandathil-Thajuraj, P., Baby, D., … Devang-Divakar, D. (2016). Antimicrobial effects of Citrus sinensis peel extracts against dental caries bacteria: An in vitro study.Journal of clinical and experimental dentistry,8(1), e71–e77. [9] Apraj, V. D., & Pandita, N. S. (2016). Evaluation of Skin Anti-aging Potential of Citrus reticulata Blanco Peel.Pharmacognosy research,8(3), 160–168. [10] Sato, T., Takahashi, A., Kojima, M., Akimoto, N., Yano, M., & Ito, A. (2007). A citrus polymethoxy flavonoid, nobiletin inhibits sebum production and sebocyte proliferation, and augments sebum excretion in hamsters.Journal of Investigative Dermatology,127(12), 2740-2748.