8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Guava Leaves

Most of you know about the guava fruit and the health benefits that it possesses. But, many of you aren't aware of the health benefits of guava leaves. Guava leaves possess medicinal properties and offer an array of health benefits.

Guava leaves are rich in antioxidants and tannins. They also possess anti-inflammatory properties and antibacterial properties. Guava leaves, when brewed to make tea, release vitamin C and flavonoids like quercetin, which are important for maintaining good health. Guava leaves are also considered to be a natural pain reliever.

Health Benefits Of Guava Leaves

1. Treat diarrhoea

If you are suffering from diarrhoea, drinking guava leaf tea, taking guava leaf extract capsule, or adding a few drops of the essential oil to a cup of warm water can aid in treating diarrhoea. According to a study, guava leaves possess antidiarrhoeal properties [1] .

2. Fight obesity

Guava leaf extract can help in losing weight because it stops complex starches from converting into sugars. Weight gain occurs when the sugar is metabolized by the liver and gets converted into fat, which is then secreted into the blood [2] .

3. Lower cholesterol

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, taking guava leaf extract for months can aid in lowering bad cholesterol and triglycerides without causing any side effects [3] .

4. Prevent cancer

Guava leaves are rich in lycopene, which has cancer-fighting properties and can fight breast cancer, prostate cancer, and oral cancer. According to a study, the leaves have the ability to stop the production of androgen, a male hormone which is responsible for the growth of cancerous cells in some types of prostate cancer [4] .

Another potent ability of guava leaf extract is that it can treat patients with gastric cancer. Guava leaves contain quercetin, lycopene, and vitamin C which have anticancer and antitumour properties. They work by neutralizing the free radical damage in the body.

A study published in the Journal Cancer Letters showed that, guava essential oil could slow down cancer activity in patients with stomach cancer, due to its rich concentration of tannins, aromandreno, triterpenoids, nerolidol, caryophyllene, beta bisabolene, and p-selinene [5] .

5. Control diabetes

Drinking guava leaf tea is considered to be useful for diabetic patients. According to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism, guava leaf extract can prevent the development of type 2 diabetes [6] .

6. Treat gum disease

The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of guava leaves protect the teeth and gums from inflammation and tooth and gum problems, according to a study published in the journal, Pharmacognosy Review [7] .

7. Cure dengue

A person suffering from dengue fever has low blood count, so the intake of guava leaves is considered to be a good way to increase platelets, thus helping to avoid bleeding, according to a study published in the Journal of Natural Medicines [8] .

8. Enhance skin and hair health

Guava leaves are good for your skin because they can help to get rid of acne, lighten dark spots and eliminate wrinkles. The leaves are also beneficial for hair growth.

How To Make Guava Leaf Tea

Ingredients:

6 guava leaves

1 litre of water

Method:

Wash the leaves properly under running water.

Boil the leaves in 1 litre of water for about 10 minutes.

Strain the water, add a dash of honey for sweetness.

Enjoy the tea!

