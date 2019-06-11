8 Lesser Known Health Benefits Of Avocado Oil Nutrition oi-Amritha K

Cultivated in the Mediterranean regions of the world, avocado has a high commercial value. Its light-green skin with a fleshy body that almost looks like a pear has immense health benefits. All of us are aware of the plethora of benefits possessed by the fruit avocado. However, are you aware of the plethora of health benefit possessed by the pressed oil? From protecting and improving your heart health to stimulating growth and repair, avocado oil can benefit your health in a number of ways[1] .

Made from the avocado fruit, avocado oil can be used for cooking as well as therapeutic purposes. The oil from an avocado contains nearly 77% of the entire caloric composition of avocado, making it a beneficial aspect of the whole fruit [2] . The oil has a high smoking point of 271.111°C, making it pure and healthy, compared to other types of oils.

100 grams of avocado oil gas 884 kcal of energy and 100 g fat. The oil provides monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, the good cholesterol and has a good content of nutrients such as vitamin A, thiamin, folate and riboflavin, among other antioxidant compounds[3] .

Health Benefits Of Avocado Oil

1. Improves heart health

Avocado oil is a rich source of beta-sitosterol. Our body can use this cholesterol in less conversion of healthy fats so that less amount of damage is done to the cells. The oil is anti-inflammatory in nature and protects the arterial walls from any damage. It also helps reduce the risk of cardiac ailments caused by plaque deposits. Besides, less amount of inflammation leads to stabilization of the blood pressure level as well[4] .

2. Boosts digestive system

Adding avocado oil to your everyday food reduces bloating, heartburn, gas formation, indigestion, etc. The presence of monounsaturated fatty acid in the avocado oil helps in digestion of the food easily. Consume the oil on a regular basis to improve the functioning of your digestive system [5] .

3. Aids weight loss

Avocado oil has been proven to help burn down the stored fat in your body. The presence of the high amount of oleic acid in avocado oil can burn down the stored fat when consumed, along with following a proper exercise regimen and a proper diet. The thick nature of the oil help satiates your stomach for a longer span of time. Besides, the presence of EFAs and vitamins in avocado aid in improving the digestion and the body receives an adequate amount of energy to undertake physical activities. You can use it for cooking or salad dressing along with vinegar and vegetables [6] .

4. Detoxifies body

Avocado oil also helps in purifying the body by removing the harmful toxins. It is a natural source of super-healthy magnesium known as chlorophyll. The presence of this substance promotes the removal of heavy metals and toxins such as lead and mercury from the brain, liver, kidney, and other organs of the body [4] .

When the chlorophyll molecule comes in contact with the human body, it releases magnesium ion due to the acidic environment of the body. When these chlorophyll molecules form a binding, it prevents the toxins from staying in the organs and removes them with the bowels [7] .

5. Reduces inflammation

Avocado oil can be a remedy for itching and inflammation caused by sunburn, insect bites, dandruff, eczema, psoriasis, cracked heels, and keratosis pilaris. The presence of monounsaturated oleic acid, when applied on the affected area, can provide much relief [8] . People suffering from psoriasis can use a mixture of avocado oil and vitamin B12 serum and apply it regularly on the patches.

6. Speeds up healing

Avocado oil is extremely beneficial for healing wounds faster. Possessing amazing healing factors, the oil can be used for quick healing and also avoid scarring of the wounded area[9] .

7. Manages blood pressure

Individuals suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure can find relief by using avocado oil. Studies suggest that avocado oil is extremely effective in controlling high blood pressure as it contains fatty acids that regulate the chemical reaction in the kidneys resulting in a change of hormone levels [10] .

8. Manages cancer

Various studies have pointed out that using avocado oil regularly helps to protect the liver and it also prevents oral cancer from spreading. It is not good for women suffering from breast cancer.

However, consult a doctor before incorporating the oil into your daily diet [11] . Avocado oil is said to possess chemopreventive effects, due to the phytochemicals present in the avocado fruit.

Apart from these benefits, avocado oil help improves vision, oral health and increases your digestive efficiency.

Healthy Avocado Oil Recipes

1. Roasted cauliflower rice

Ingredients [12]

2 heads cauliflower, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 ½ tablespoon avocado oil

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

Directions

Preheat oven to 230 degrees C.

Line 3 baking sheets with aluminium foil and spray with cooking spray.

Blend the cauliflower in a mixer until cauliflower is the size of rice grain.

Drizzle avocado oil over cauliflower rice and toss well.

Spread 2 ½ cups of the rice in an even layer on each lined baking sheet.

Roast rice until golden, for about 16 minutes.

Remove from oven, stir well, and spread out again and roast for 6 minutes.

Repeat the process.

Season with salt and pepper.

2. Corn, avocado, and tomato salad

Ingredients

2 cups cooked corn (fresh or frozen, see Note)

2 avocados (cut into 1/2-inch cubes)

1-pint cherry tomatoes (halved)

½ cup diced red onion (finely)

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon lime zest (grated)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Combine the corn, avocado, tomatoes and onion in a large glass bowl.

Mix together the dressing ingredients in another bowl, pour over the salad, and gently toss to mix.

Chill salad for an hour or two to let flavours blend.

Side Effects Of Avocado Oil

If you are allergic to bananas or kiwis, avoid using avocado oil. The allergic reaction can cause nausea, vomiting, cramping, diarrhoea, and other gastrointestinal problems [13] .

. In some people, it can cause skin irritations, resulting in skin rashes, itchiness and redness.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised not to use avocado oil, as it may develop complications in the delivery [14] .

. Individuals allergic to latex should not use avocado oil.

Individuals prone to hypersensitivity also should not use oil[15] .

