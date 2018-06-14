World Blood Donor Day 2018: Banana And Date Smoothie For Increasing Iron In The Body

Today is World Blood Donor Day 2018. Every year, on this day, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. This event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gift.

In this article, we will be writing about how a banana and date smoothie benefits you after donating blood.

The World Blood Donor Day slogan is 'Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life'.

This World Blood Donor Day mainly focuses on the fundamental human values of altruism, empathy, respect, and kindness which underline and sustain voluntary unpaid blood donation.

People who donate blood should have iron-rich foods and iron-rich smoothies as they may experience side effects like fatigue, light-headedness, and loss of consciousness after donating blood. Eating the right kind of foods and shakes will help replenish the lost iron and vitamin stores.

Why Are Iron-rich Foods Necessary After Donating Blood?

Iron is a component in your blood which is needed to carry oxygen to your tissues. Without the presence of iron in the body, it cannot maintain or produce healthy red blood cells. That's why after giving blood, it is essential that you consume iron-rich smoothies.

Bananas, dates, honey, etc. all of them contain easily assimilable iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12. All of the nutrients are extremely useful in the treatment of anemia. So, you can have a smoothie made of banana and dates to provide your body with iron after donating blood.

Health Benefits Of A Banana And Date Smoothie

Bananas contain a variety of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B6, manganese, vitamin C, dietary fibre, potassium, protein, magnesium, folate, and so on.

Foods like bananas with vitamin B6 provide a number of benefits if eaten after you give blood. Your body needs this vitamin to build healthy blood cells and it also aids the body in breaking down proteins. Proteins contain many of the ample nutrients you need after donating blood.

Bananas have other benefits too like helping in digestion, lowering blood pressure, promoting healthy bones, etc.

On the other hand, dates are a good source of energy, fibre, and sugar. These also contain essential minerals like calcium, iron, sodium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, and zinc. Vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, folate, niacin, vitamin K, and vitamin A are also present in dates.

Dates are also useful in lowering cholesterol and even assist in weight loss. They contain natural sugars like glucose, sucrose, and fructose too. So, having a banana and date smoothie is not only healthy but also the combination will assist in the production of red blood cells if consumed after giving blood.

In the smoothie, almond milk is also added as it is an excellent source of calcium, folic acid, vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids, etc. Almond milk is a great alternative to other milk products and it's a perfect base component for any smoothie.

Almond milk promotes heart health and weight loss, lowers cholesterol, and enhances your brain health.

Cinnamon is another ingredient added to the smoothie. It helps in boosting brain function, protects against heart disease, regulates blood sugar, and also helps in shedding off extra weight.

How To Make A Banana And Date Smoothie For Increasing Iron

Ingredients:

1 banana

1/2 cup of dates

1 cup of almond milk

1/2 tsp of cinnamon

Method:

Peel the banana and cut it into small pieces; then add them to the juicer.

Add ½ cup of dates de-seeded and chopped into the juicer.

Now add ½ cup of almond milk into the juicer.

Finally, add half tsp of cinnamon powder to these ingredients; this will provide our smoothie with a beautiful aroma and a sweet woody flavour.

