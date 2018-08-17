This Is How Whole Grains Can Boost Your Oral Health

Most of us consciously make efforts towards maintaining our looks, personality, dressing-style, etc. We tend to pay a good amount of attention to the hygiene and health of our skin, hair and nails. But many of us do not pay enough attention to oral care and end up adopting the traditional methods of brushing, rinsing and sometimes flossing too.

But, do we realize this may not really be enough to ensure good oral hygiene? And what sort of oral health issues can happen if sufficient care is not taken? What may be the remedies to cure oral health problems? Let us find out.

Some of the common oral health issues are:

• Bad breath

• Bleeding in gums

• Lip- and tongue-related problems

• Dryness in mouth

• Cancer of mouth or throat

Let us know about each issue in detail:

1. Bad breath - Usually caused due to poor dental hygiene, bad breath can happen due to the presence of bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria produce a bad odour of gases and can also cause inflammation of the mouth and tongue.

3. Bleeding in gums - Sometimes the gums could start bleeding during brushing or flossing, and may turn red, sore and painful too. If untreated, this condition could result in periodontal disease which could lead to decaying of tooth and the eventual loss of it!

4. Lip- and tongue-related problems - Sore, dry or inflamed lips and tongue are one of the common issues that may happen due to heat, bad diet, low immune system, etc.

5. Dryness in mouth - The mouth tends to dry due to less water intake, less saliva production, consumption of heat-producing food, medicines, etc.

6. Cancer of mouth or throat - Cancer of the throat is one of the most serious issues, and it can grow and spread real fast. Mouth cancer could happen to any part of the mouth, namely lips, cheeks, tongue, palates, sinuses, etc.

How Whole Grains Help In Managing Good Oral Health?

While we have listed the most common oral health-related concerns, we must specifically mention the findings of a study conducted by WHO, on the kind of positive effects produced by whole grain carbohydrates on an individual's oral health. This study was published in the Journal of Dental Research.

Although it didn't directly associate the amount of starch consumed to the tooth decay, it did conclude that the processed forms of starch in more quantities assuredly give rise to the risk of cavities.

The reason for the aforesaid observation lies in the fact that carbohydrates easily get converted to sugar form in the mouth, due to the presence of amalyse in the saliva. A further research in the same line claims a lower risk of oral cancer by the consumption of whole grain starch, along with protection against gum-related diseases.

Some of the best possible whole grains that you could add to your regular diet are:

• Whole wheat

• Oatmeal

• Brown rice

• Buckwheat

• Whole rye

• Millet

• Sorghum

• Barley

• Popcorn

• Wild rice

• Whole oats

Other Benefits Of Whole Grains

Whole grains do provide various other health-related benefits. In addition to helping maintain good oral health, whole grains are also beneficial in:

• Weight loss: Consuming whole grains can help maintain a healthy body mass index or BMI and reduce belly fat. Try to take 2-3 servings of whole grains on a daily basis.

• Lowering the bad cholesterol: Regular consumption of whole grains can help reduce bad cholesterol and maintain a healthy heart.

• Stabilizing blood sugar levels: Being rich in fibre, whole grains aid in delaying the absorption of glucose in the blood, as a result of which, the blood sugar levels stay controlled. In the long run, this helps in reducing the chances of type-2 diabetes for the individual.

• Reducing high blood pressure: More intake of whole grains would mean more potassium consumption, thereby lowering the blood pressure to a normal level.

• Healthy digestion: The fibre-rich whole grains help make the bowel movements regular and keep digestive problems such as diarrhoea, constipation, etc. at bay. They consist of lactic acid that helps promote the friendly bacteria in the large intestine, eventually leading to better nutrient absorption and problem-free digestion.

• Whole grains are nutrient rich: The presence of various nutrients such as fibre, vitamin B, protein, antioxidants, copper, zinc, potassium, magnesium, iron, etc. makes whole grains a wonderful option to be included in a regular diet.

Therefore, instead of opting for the processed forms of whole grains, such as flour, white bread, etc., it is always better to go for the raw and unrefined form of whole grains for the maximum benefits.

You could consume whole grains in various forms, such as a snack, porridge, in the toasted form, added to healthy vegetable soups or milk or yogurt, baked, tortillas, tacos, chips, popcorn, etc. Whichever way you prefer, just ensure that they are in an unprocessed form. That would be the best possible way to get you started on a health-oriented diet of whole grains!