What's The Healthiest Poor Man’s Meal To Eat Every Day?

In the last few days of the month, most of us will be on a tight budget and the poor man's meal is the only choice that we have. That doesn't mean you have to compromise on your health. Here we will discuss the healthiest foods that are part of the poor man's meal.

Eating healthy foods is actually cheaper compared to junk foods. Many people feel that healthy foods are too expensive, which isn't always the case, considering you spend your money wisely.

These are some of the healthiest foods that form a poor man's meal:

1. Fill Up With Whole Grains

Swap refined grains for whole grains because whole grains are full of fibre that can make you feel fuller for longer. Whole grains like oatmeal, brown rice, millet, barley, buckwheat, whole wheat bread, pasta or crackers, etc., can be bought in bulk and stored. This will save your money and also provide your body with the required nutrients.

2. Include Lean Protein

Eating meat daily can blow your budget, but you can meet your protein requirements without eating meat daily. There are other excellent sources of protein that you can have like beans, eggs, soy, cottage cheese, and milk to name a few.

3. Eat Breakfast At Home

Having breakfast from hotels every day can burn a hole in your pocket. Instead, why not have healthy foods that will make you start the day the right way. Have a balanced breakfast which includes oatmeal, boiled eggs, and a banana to save money.

4. Prepare Your Own Meal

No matter how many healthy restaurants you have near your home, it can't be as healthy or cost-effective as the food you make at home. Because you don't know whether the foods are as healthy as they claim it to be.

5. Ditch The Alcohol And Drink Water

By drinking alcohol, you are splurging money on something that can be harmful to you in the long run. Stop having alcohol, or sports drinks or sodas, they don't have enough nutrients and make you gain weight easily. The only fluid that your body needs is just plain water. It will help your wallet and your waistline as well.

The Poor Man's Meal Diet Plan

A healthy meal plan includes the following:

1. For breakfast, whole-wheat toast with hard boiled eggs, and a banana.

2. At lunch, have lean protein foods, fresh greens, carrots and kidney beans.

3. For a snack, fresh fruits of your choice.

4. For dinner, vegetable or chicken stew with potatoes and fresh yogurt.

The Poor Man's Diet Guidelines:

1. Focus on macro-nutrients like fat, protein, and carbohydrates.

2. Focus on foods that you can easily carry in your lunch box or a backpack.

3. Keep it cheap and healthy and also buy foods that will last long in your refrigerator.

