6 Amazing Fruit Combinations You Should Try For Breakfast

Do you not get time to have breakfast in the morning? Not even a bowl of cornflakes and milk? Well, to save time and yet have breakfast, you can include certain whole fruit combinations which are packed with nutrients.
Fruits provide various vitamins and minerals which help in the proper functioning of the body and can help prevent certain diseases and health conditions.
Fruits contain a high amount of fibre which when had for breakfast, slows down the digestive process and keeps your stomach full for longer. One should make sure that they consume fully ripened fruits for them to digest properly.
From providing antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits to giving glowing skin and supporting the immune system, these fruits pack a punch. So, grab your plate and add these fruit combinations to your breakfast daily.
Here are the 6 fruit combos to eat for breakfast.
1. Cherry, Pineapple And Blueberry
Tart cherries are rich in phytonutrients, including anthocyanins which have anti-inflammatory benefits that provide relief from pain and help in muscle recovery. Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain which lowers the inflammation of the gut and stimulates protein digestion. Blueberries are loaded with antioxidants and having these fruits on a regular basis can revitalize your system.
2. Watermelon, Lemon And Goji Berry
Why only drink lemon juice for detoxifying the body for losing weight when there are other options too? Watermelons contain a major detoxifying agent called glutathione. It's also a good source of lycopene which fights the free radicals. Goji berries are packed with antioxidants, choline and iron which are required by the liver for detoxification.
Lemons are also strong detoxifiers and possess antibacterial and antiviral properties. Squeeze lemon over the fruits.
3. Strawberry, Kiwi And Grapefruit
These fruits are an excellent source of vitamin C which helps in boosting the immune system and fights sickness. Eating kiwi, grapefruit and strawberry will prevent free radical damage that can lead to inflammation in the body. So, don't wait for the cold to get you, have these fruits for breakfast.
4. Papaya, Blackberry And Cantaloupe
Papaya is packed with antioxidants and contains an enzyme called papain that prevents skin damage. Cantaloupe contains beta-carotene which gets converted into vitamin A in the body that keeps the skin and hair healthy. Blackberries are low in sugar, packed with antioxidants like vitamin A and vitamin C. Having these fruits daily will give you glowing skin.
5. Pomegranate, Red Grapes And Fig
Among the fruits, pomegranates are known to contain a higher amount of antioxidants which can reverse the skin damage caused by free radicals. Red grapes contain resveratrol which has powerful antioxidant and anti-ageing properties that prevent diseases and reduce the signs of ageing. Figs are rich in minerals such as potassium, magnesium, iron, copper, and calcium and vitamins like vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin K.
6. Apple, Banana And Avocado
This fruit combination is perfect to charge your body up to get you through the day. You could also try having these fruits as pre-workout or post-workout snack. Bananas and avocados will provide your body with quick energy. Apples have a high fibre content that will keep you full for a longer period of time. If you get up feeling fatigued every morning, this plate is for you.
