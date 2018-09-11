Did You Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Tea?

Rooibos tea, commonly known as African red tea, is gaining popularity because of its many health benefits. The tea is a delicious and healthy beverage which is mainly consumed in South Africa.
The red tea is a caffeine-free alternative to black and green tea and many suggest that its antioxidants can help protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke.
This article explains what is rooibos tea, its benefits and side effects.
What Is Rooibos Tea?
Rooibos tea is made from the leaves of a shrub called Aspalathus linearis, which is usually grown in the western coast of South Africa. It's actually a herb with needle-like leaves which is harvested and dried before brewing it into a reddish-brown herbal infusion which is known as African red tea and red bush tea.
The leaves are plucked by hand and then bruised to encourage oxidation to develop the rich colour and flavour of the tea. As soon as it oxidises, rooibos tea becomes redder and sweeter. The tea has a mild aromatic taste like honey or vanilla.
Green rooibos tea, which isn't fermented, is also available in the market and much more expensive and has a grassy flavour.
What Are The Health Benefits Of Rooibos Tea?
1. Free of caffeine and oxalic acid & low in tannin
2. Lowers the risk of heart disease
3. Reduces the risk of cancer
4. Helps in weight loss
5. Keeps your hair strong and healthy
6. Promotes bone health
1. Free of caffeine and oxalic acid & low in tannin
What makes African red tea exceptional is that it is free of caffeine compared to green tea or black tea which have caffeine in them. This makes rooibos tea an excellent alternative to black or green tea.
Excess consumption of caffeine has been linked to heart palpitations, sleep problems and headaches.
On the other hand, rooibos tea is low in tannin levels which is great because they are known to interfere with the absorption of iron in the body. It doesn't contain oxalic acid unlike black or green tea, and a high amount of oxalic acid is known to increase the risk of kidney stones.
2. Lowers the risk of heart disease
Drinking rooibos tea is beneficial for the heart. The tea has a positive impact on blood pressure as it inhibits the action of the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE). This enzyme increases the blood pressure by causing the blood vessels to contract. Red tea may also aid in lowering the bad cholesterol and increasing the good cholesterol.
3. Reduces the risk of cancer
Red tea has high levels of health-promoting antioxidants which are aspalathin, luteolin and quercetin. These antioxidants may help fight against free radicals that destroy the healthy cells in the body. They have been shown to kill cancer cells and prevent the growth of tumours.
4. Helps in weight loss
The red tea is low in calories which makes it a great addition to your healthy beverage options while trying to lose weight. Research shows that aspalathin, an active antioxidant in the rooibos tea, aids in reducing stress hormones that trigger fat storage and hunger, thereby preventing obesity.
5. Keeps your hair strong and healthy
Research shows that applying 10 per cent rooibos tea extract to your hair can significantly increase hair growth. The tea extract can also be used on the skin due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and soothing properties.
6. Promotes bone health
Studies show that rooibos tea has a variety of polyphenols that have been shown to improve the osteoblast (cells that develop into bones) activity. The additional presence of the flavonoids orientin and luteolin in the tea has been shown to increase mitochondrial activity and bone growth.
What Are The Side Effects?
There are no such serious side effects for red tea. However, if you have liver or kidney disease, or are undergoing a chemotherapy treatment should consult your doctor first before drinking the tea. In general, it is safe to drink rooibos tea. 6. Promotes bone health
Rooibos Tea Recipe
Take 1 tsp of rooibos tea and add it into a cup of boiling water. Cover and infuse for 5 to 15 minutes and add honey for taste.
How Much Rooibos Tea Should You Drink A Day?
Experts suggest that drinking up to six cups or rooibos tea a day hot or cold along with a balanced diet will provide you with all the health benefits.
Share this article!
Related Articles
- From Weight Loss To Heart Health, Here Are The Benefits Of Collard Greens
-
- 10 Health Benefits Of Crab Meat
- 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Red Cabbage You Didn't Know
- Red Fruits & Vegetables Are Packed With Amazing Health Benefits
- Cocoa Powder: Surprising Health And Nutrition Benefits
- Amazing Health Benefits Of Bilberry
- Health Benefits Of Herring Fish You Probably Didn't Know
- This Is Why Chewing Raw Mustard Seeds Is Good
- 6 Health Benefits Of Shiatsu Massage
- Garam Masala Ingredients & Their Health Benefits
- 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of Acai Berries You Didn't Know
- Health-boosting Benefits Of Forest Bathing Or Shinrin-yoku