Did You Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Tea?

Rooibos tea, commonly known as African red tea, is gaining popularity because of its many health benefits. The tea is a delicious and healthy beverage which is mainly consumed in South Africa.

The red tea is a caffeine-free alternative to black and green tea and many suggest that its antioxidants can help protect against cancer, heart disease and stroke.

This article explains what is rooibos tea, its benefits and side effects.

What Is Rooibos Tea?

Rooibos tea is made from the leaves of a shrub called Aspalathus linearis, which is usually grown in the western coast of South Africa. It's actually a herb with needle-like leaves which is harvested and dried before brewing it into a reddish-brown herbal infusion which is known as African red tea and red bush tea.

The leaves are plucked by hand and then bruised to encourage oxidation to develop the rich colour and flavour of the tea. As soon as it oxidises, rooibos tea becomes redder and sweeter. The tea has a mild aromatic taste like honey or vanilla.

Green rooibos tea, which isn't fermented, is also available in the market and much more expensive and has a grassy flavour.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Rooibos Tea?

1. Free of caffeine and oxalic acid & low in tannin

2. Lowers the risk of heart disease

3. Reduces the risk of cancer

4. Helps in weight loss

5. Keeps your hair strong and healthy

6. Promotes bone health