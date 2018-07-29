The Ultimate Nutrition Guide For Ripped 6-Pack Abs

Roughly 8 out of every 10 people start working out for the sole purpose of getting a six-pack. Be it a bodybuilder, an athlete, a model, an actor or even the guy next door: everyone wants a ripped six pack. But what most of them aren't aware of is the fact that building a six-pack demands much beyond just doing thousands of crunches day in and day out.

If you really want to see those abs popping out, a lot needs to be taken care of on the nutritional front. And that's exactly what we're going to help you with, in this article. We're breaking down some absolute rules for earning a ripped 6-pack abs.

1. The Importance Of Protein

Protein not only helps you build muscle, but also works towards re-setting your entire body composition. With every other thing being the same, an individual consuming more protein (2 to 3 g/kg) than another (1 to 1.5 g/kg) would have lesser body fat or better body composition. And that's exactly what you are aiming for, aren't you?

2. Include Vegetables

Vegetables help your stomach stay completely guilt free. Being high on volume to calorie ratio, you can consume a lot of vegetables to stay full and, at the same time, not add too many calories to your diet. And oh yes, do not be that guy who measures calories from vegetables.

3. Keep Junk To Moderate

Let's bunk the myth. It's true that you can still have a piece of cookie here and there or a carbohydrate drink, but if you are doing it once in a while. Keeping majority, say 80-90 per cent, of your diet from nutritional sources while still having some room for "not so clean" food sources should not pose a hindrance toward your goal.

4. Cycle Calories

A secret to physique transformation is calorie cycling. It means eating less on those days when you don't get the chance to workout or remain idle. Contradictorily, eat more on the days you do a strenuous workout. For instance, you consume 3200, 2800 and 2400 kcal respectively on days of your heavy, medium or light training days.

5. The Prowess Of Creating And Staying In A Deficit

In a day, consume less calories, than you actually burn. You need to do this consistently depending on your body fat presence. The truth is, if you are not close to 10-14 per cent body fat, you won't get to see the abs.

6. Don't Ignore Fat

It's optimum to have 20-30 per cent calories from fat in your diet. Having the requisite quantity of fat regulates your key sex hormones like testosterone, and we all know that it helps in building more muscle. Also, since fat takes more time to digest, it keeps your tummy full for a longer time, thus making it easier to remain in deficit. We recommend avoiding fats from junk food, but don't ignore good fats-monounsaturated along with some saturated fat.

7. Let's Stay Off Alcohol

If your goal is only to match up to optimum calorie-intake, listen up: a calorie is not simply a calorie. The quality of the food you eat largely impacts your body composition. Alcohol addiction not only destroys your testosterone levels, but it also makes losing fat difficult. On top, body considers alcohol in the blood as toxic and so it starts digesting it first, which slows down the digestion of fat, carbohydrates and protein.

8. Take Good Care Of Sodium Intake

If you're already lean, you shouldn't even think of cutting down on sodium. Excess sodium intake can cause your body to retain water. A lot of bodybuilders or fitness models completely reduce salt intake prior to a photoshoot to get that dry look.

Like said before, building desired six-pack abs need much more than working it all out in the gym. What's on your plate also plays a pivotal role in shaping up those study abs. Follow these golden nutritional ethics to ensure that you're leaving no stone unturned even when you're not at the gym.

Still have some confusions that you want to clarify? Have a subject(s) in mind that you want us to cover? Let's connect; please drop your message at the "Comments" section below and just wait for us to reach out to you.