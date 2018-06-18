International Sushi Day: Is Eating Sushi Healthy?

Today is observed as International Sushi Day. This day calls for a Japanese feast that embraces all the possibilities involved with making sushi. So, today we are going to discuss whether eating sushi every day is good for weight loss or not.

What is sushi? Sushi is mainly a Japanese dish which is specially prepared with vinegared rice, some sugar and salt, combined with a variety of ingredients, such as seafood, vegetables, and occasionally tropical fruits.

The dish is a quick and easy source of protein because of the fish used in it. The omega 3 fatty acids found in fish benefit your cardiovascular health, and also they have anti-inflammatory compounds that play a major role in brain function.

Sushi can be a nutrient-packed, healthy meal but, on the other hand, it can add abundance of fat, calories, or sodium.

How many types of sushi are there? There are five main types of sushi:

Nilgiri

Sashimi

Maki

Uramaki

Temaki

Some of the health benefits of sushi are as follows:

1. Traditional sushi rolls made with vegetables, raw fish, rice, and nori are low in calories. For instance, a salmon and cucumber sushi roll has 231 calories and 4 grams of fat, whereas a shrimp sushi roll provides 199 calories and 0 grams of fat. A vegetable sushi roll will have 170 calories.

Avoid having fried sushi, tempura, as well as spicy sauces as they increase the calories.

2. The outer-wrapper of sushi rolls is called a nori. It is very low in calories but has plenty of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin B6, and vitamin C and minerals like iodine.

3. Fishes such as salmon and tuna which are used in sushi contain high amounts of protein, vitamin D, and omega 3 fatty acids.

4. Sushi rolls which contain vegetables and condiments are also healthy. Sushi made with brown rice can increase your intake of fibre. The spicy wasabi that comes with sushi has antioxidants and pickled ginger and is an antimicrobial and antiviral agent.

Is Sushi Good For Weight Loss?

The nutrition content of sushi differs from roll to roll and the way it's prepared. Many sushi rolls have a significant amount of sodium. Tempura rolls, king crab rolls, and calamari rolls also contain more than 1,000 milligrams of sodium per serving.

After eating a sushi have you ever wondered why it tastes so good? Traditional white sushi rolls are made with white rice, sugar, and vinegar. For each cup of cooked sushi rice, one tablespoon of sugar is added.

The white rice is also high in carbohydrates which can cause a spike in blood sugar level as the rice gets digested easily. This may leave you feeling hungry shortly after eating white rice. This will lead to overeating, thus causing weight gain.

Consider having sushi made with brown rice because it is high in fibre, which will keep your stomach full than white rice. Also eating brown rice will lower your risk of heart disease and diabetes.

If you love having sushi with soy sauce then it will be difficult for you to lose weight. One tablespoon of soy sauce can have up to 1,024 milligrams of sodium which can give you a bloated belly. So, limit your soy sauce intake.

Vegetable tempura has almost 1,600 calories with 60 per cent of that coming from oil absorbed by the vegetables.

Spicy sushi rolls also add on more calories because the fish is mixed with mayonnaise and a dash of hot sauce. One spicy tuna roll can contain 11 grams of fat and 290 calories. Avoid sushi rolls with addition cream cheese and mayonnaise as these add fat and calories.

If you are looking to lose weight by having the sushi only diet, you need to watch your carb intake by only eating sashimi. A 4.5 ounce portion of tuna sashimi has 25.8 grams of protein and the rice is served on the side, so you can control your portion.

To fill up on fewer calories, try starting your meal with miso soup. A cup of miso soup has around 70 to 80 calories. Also, incorporating vegetables and fruits into sushi rolls is a great option, such as cauliflower, sea vegetables, avocados, and tofu.

People usually eat sushi meals as appetizers, followed by a main course which can increase the calories by 2000. Taking care of the portion size is the rule to losing weight and leading a healthier lifestyle.

Having five to six pieces of sushi is a healthy portion size for a meal. Have a clear soup before consuming sushi to avoid overeating.

The best and worst sushi rolls for losing weight are the following:

Best Sushi Rolls For Weight Loss

1. Fresh raw fish like salmon, tuna, or trout.

2. Vegetable rolls such as cucumber, avocado, or asparagus rolls.

3. Rolls with brown rice instead of traditional white sushi rice.

4. Rolls without sauces.

Worst Sushi Rolls For Weight Loss

1. Crunchy or tempura rolls.

2. Unagi/Eel sauce rolls.

3. Cream cheese rolls.

4. Creamy rolls.

5. Spicy rolls.

Share this article to a sushi lover!

ALSO READ: International Picnic Day 2018: How To Have A Healthy Picnic