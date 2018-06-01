How Long Will These 10 Foods Last In The Freezer?

A full freezer is only useful if it's stocked with foods that can help you prepare your lunch or dinner quickly. But sometimes it becomes difficult to keep a track of the foods stored in the fridge. Most of us tend to check the foods only when the hunger hits in. So, here we will be discussing 'how long will food last in the freezer?'.

What is the importance of freezing foods, if you may ask? Freezing foods is an excellent way to prolong the life of the foods. It is also feasible for those people who are living on a budget because it allows you to stock foods when they are on discounts.

However, if you ask about the nutrition of these frozen foods, there can be situations when the freezer foods can catch onto molds, become soft, and lack in nutrition. Though freezing foods slows down the process of them spoiling fast, the foods may deteriorate in nutritional value.

Read on to know how long these foods will last in the freezer.

1. Seafood

While storing seafood, especially fish, make sure that you store seafood for an appropriate amount of time in the freezer. Lean fishes like cod, trout, haddock, and others can be frozen for minimum 2 months. On the other hand, oily fishes such as mackerels, salmon, tuna, sardines, etc. can be kept frozen for minimum 1 month.

2. Meat

Meat is another expensive food and raw meat can be kept in the fridge for a couple of days but by freezing them, you could hold on to the quality for much longer. Red meats as well as pork can be kept in the freezer for 2 months and ground meat including beef, pork, and poultry should be kept frozen for only 3 months for best quality. Sausages and hot dogs can be kept frozen for 1 month.

3. Shellfish

How long do shrimps stay good in the freezer? Cooked shrimp can be kept in the freezer for 1 to 2 months and fresh-bought frozen shrimps can be kept for 3 to 4 months. Frozen clams can be kept for two to three months and oysters can be kept for 1 month.

4. Frozen Dinners

Frozen dinners are a great way to have meals prepared and ready on weekdays. You need to first thaw the meal, cook and eat it, but do not keep it in the freezer after it's cooked. It may lose all the nutritional value. Another type of frozen dinner is a meal that you have cooked previously and stored it for later. One thing you need to keep in mind is to properly wrap the meal and store it well.

5. Popsicles

Popsicles are a favourite among the children and adults and it is a great quench-thirsting treat to have on a hot and sunny day. These come in a variety of flavours and colours. You can keep popsicles stored in the freezer for minimum six months. You will know that your popsicle has gone bad when you find attached ice crystals or a sticky gummy coating to it.

6. Ice Cream

Ice cream, sorbet, and sherbet come in a variety of flavours. Ice cream can last up to three months in the freezer. But once it's opened you should consume the ice cream within one to two months. The same rule applies to sorbet and sherbet which can last up to two months in the freezer.

7. Leftovers

Freezing your leftovers will allow you to keep a tasty meal for a longer period of time. Leftovers can be stored in the freezer for a few weeks, but don't re-freeze them again for several days. While the freezer will inhibit the growth of bacteria, it won't kill any existing bacteria that was present prior to freezing.

8. Pizza

If you are in the mood to have a bite of pizza, you end up ordering it and you relish it for a few days by keeping it in the fridge. You can freeze your pizza for a few weeks. But, if it's stored for too long, the crust may turn hard and flavourless. So, you might want to finish your pizza as long as it's tasting fresh.

9. Bread

Bread is another food item that often goes bad. Depending on the bread, you can keep the bread for maybe 2 weeks before the mold catches on to it. To prevent mold growth, freeze the bread and you can have fresh bread whenever you want to eat it. Breadcrumbs can also be kept in the freezer for six months.

10. Cheese

Cheese is another food that can be left out in the freezer. Freezing your favourite cheese is a great way to stock up on the kinds you love. To maintain its freshness, store shredded cheese for only three months in the freezer. Hard cheese can be stored for up to two months.

