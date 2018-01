Foods Rich In Vitamin B4 To Overcome Vitamin B4 Deficiency

Vitamin B4, also known as adenine, is one of the B complex vitamins, alongside with vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12. Vitamin B4 is a water-soluble vitamin that acts as a co-enzyme with other compounds and is mostly known for its function mainly in speeding up the process of producing energy in the body.

Vitamin B4 is particularly important for DNA and RNA formation. But this vitamin also has other functions, including promotion of cell formation and ensuring healthy tissue development. Vitamin B4, or adenine, also helps in boosting the immune system, hence increasing the body's resistance to infections and illness.

Vitamin B4 may help in alleviating certain health conditions like insomnia, anaemia, headache, high cholesterol, indigestion, gallstones,wrinkles, acne, etc., among others. A deficiency in this vitamin may cause skin disorders, blood disorders, vertigo, fatigue, muscle weakness and a depressed mood.

Foods full of vitamin B4 should be a part of your daily diet to decrease the chances of vitamin B4 deficiency. So, have a look at some of the foods that are rich in vitamin B4.

1. Raw Honey

Raw honey is the most widely consumed food. Since, ancient times, it has been used for a wide range of spiritual, cosmetic and medicinal uses. Raw honey contains vitamin B4, which is nutritionally superior to processed honey. Buy raw and organic honey to consume it once in a while.