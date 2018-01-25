Foods Rich In Vitamin B4 To Overcome Vitamin B4 Deficiency

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains are a good source of several B vitamins, including vitamin B4. Include whole grains like oats, wheat, barley, rice, maize and rye in your diet that will provide you with carbohydrates, which the body uses for energy. The outermost portion of the grain, the bran and the germ contains majority of the vitamins and minerals.

3. Whole Wheat Bread

Bread has long been a part of the human diet for several years. Bread provides B-complex vitamins, which includes vitamin B4 as well. It provides essential nutrients, including carbohydrates for energy and minerals such as iron and selenium for tissue health.

4. Cloves

Cloves are the widely used spices in India used in a variety of cooking dishes. It has been used for thousand of years in India and China, not only as a spice but also as a medicine. Cloves are rich in vitamin B4, which when consumed can decrease nausea and prevent diabetes.

5. Caraway Seeds

Caraway seeds, also known as jeera, is one of the dominant spices featuring in several savoury dishes. They are a rich source of vitamin B4 and contain excellent source of minerals like iron, copper, calcium, potassium, manganese and magnesium.

6. Strawberry

Strawberries contain antioxidants and vitamin B4 that have the power to boost up your health. Strawberries improve the vision of the eyes, maintain a proper brain function, relieve you from high blood pressure, arthritis and various cardiovascular diseases. So, to prevent vitamin B4 deficiency, eat strawberries more often.

7. Capsicum

Capsicum is a pungent edible fruit that is used as a culinary spice. It contains vitamin B4 and other bioactive components that can provide relief from stomach issues, back pain, headaches, cancer, skin ageing and diabetes.

8. Apples

Apples are one of the most delicious and popular fruits. Apples contain a lot of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B4, vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin B6 and riboflavin. The fruit can prevent Alzheimer's disease, stomach problems, constipation, diabetes and liver disorders.

9. Ginger

Ginger contains vitamin B4, which is the most widely used dietary condiment in the world. Ginger also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that has the ability to prevent stroke, indigestion, nausea, boost immunity function, and prevent bacterial infections.

10. Tomato

Tomato provides a great boost to the health along with improving the flavour of food. They contain vitamin B4, vitamins A, C and K as well as potassium, manganese, magnesium and other important minerals. This helps in reducing blood pressure, it is good for stomach health, provides relief from skin problems, diabetes, and urinary tract infections.



