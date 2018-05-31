cucumber and apple juice for healthy skin

Everyone knows the immense health benefits of cucumbers and how these are hydrating for the body. Cucumbers are perfect for quenching your thirst during summers. Apples, on the other hand, have plentiful nutrients for healthy skin, and a combination of apple and cucumber juice will work wonders for a healthy and beautiful skin.

Cucumber has a high water content which is excellent for the skin as it keeps it well nourished and hydrated. Did you know that cucumbers are rich in silica which enhances your natural complexion and adds a glow to it?

Cucumbers contain other nutrients, such as potassium, biotin, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin B1 that help in improving the skin condition.

Benefits Of Cucumber Juice For A Healthy Skin

Drinking cucumber juice for the skin will not only rejuvenate the skin but also improve the skin texture. This is due to the cucumber's high antioxidant levels, which help to reduce the inflammation in the skin, like redness, puffiness, and blemishes.

Apart from a healthy skin, drinking cucumber juice can provide you with a good amount of vitamin A. And this vitamin promotes better eyesight, bone growth, reproduction, and cell division. Also, drinking cucumber juice will increase the levels of dietary fibre intake. Dietary fibre aids in digestion; promotes weight loss; and prevents constipation, colon diseases, and hemorrhoids.

Cucumber juice also has adequate amounts of vitamin K needed for the development of strong and healthy bones and teeth. A serving of raw and unpeeled cucumber contains 19 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K, according to the USDA - National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference.

Benefits Of Apple For A Healthy Skin

Apples have many essential nutrients and that's the reason why most health experts recommend eating one apple each day. There are many who like drinking apple juice rather than eating it raw. The nutritional value of home-made apple juice is the same as raw apple. A serving of apple juice provides your body with high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Apples have zero cholesterol and low amounts of sodium and saturated fats.

Apples brighten and lighten your skin complexion, hydrate your skin, have anti-ageing benefits, help in getting rid of acne and blemishes, and prevent skin cancer, among others.

Apples are packed with vitamin C that helps to build collagen and their high levels of copper encourage the skin to produce melanin, a pigment responsible for your skin colour.

Cucumber And Apple For Beautiful And Healthy Skin

Cucumber and apple juice when combined can do great wonders for your skin. Cucumbers hydrate the skin and apples have plenty of nutrients that will cleanse the skin and provide you with a blemish-free skin. Apples are rich in polyphenols which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to slow down the ageing of the skin.

This combination of the ingredients will make a great edible juice and it is one of the best juices for skin complexion.

How To Make Cucumber And Apple Juice For A Healthy Skin

Ingredients:

1 to 2 cucumbers

1 apple

Method:

Wash and peel the cucumber and cut it into small pieces.

Chop the apple into small pieces.

Add the ingredients in the juicer and add 1/4th cup of water.

Close the lid and juice it.

Tip: Drink cucumber and apple juice twice a week to garner most of the nutrients for a healthy and beautiful skin.

