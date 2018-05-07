All You Need To Know About Blueberries

This summer, add fresh blueberries into your diet, as they have a sweet flavour, and they are succulent and nutritious. They are a popular summer treat too, so here's everything you need to know about blueberries.

Blueberries are shown to protect against heart disease, cancer and also help maintain bone strength, mental health, and lower blood pressure.

Some Of the Interesting Facts About Blueberries

Blueberries contain a plant compound called anthocyanin. This gives the berries their blue colour and many health benefits. One cup of blueberries contain 24 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. Use blueberries in waffles, pancakes, yogurt, oatmeal, etc.

Health Benefits Of Blueberries

Blueberries are linked to various different elements of healthful living.

1. Maintains Healthy Bones

Blueberries contain phosphorous, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and vitamin K. These minerals contribute to building and maintaining bone structure and strength. Zinc and iron play a crucial role in maintaining the strength and elasticity of the bones and joints. Vitamin K intake improves calcium absorption and may reduce calcium loss.

2. Lowering Blood Pressure

Maintaining a low sodium level is essential in keeping the blood pressure at normal levels. Blueberries are low in sodium and contain potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Noted studies have shown that diets low in these minerals are thought to help reduce blood pressure.

3. Protects Against Heart Disease

Blueberries contain fibre, potassium, folate, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and phytonutrients. These nutrients help in supporting heart health. The absence of cholesterol in blueberries also benefits the heart and the fibre content helps to reduce the total amount of cholesterol in the blood and decrease the risk of heart disease.

4. Prevents Cancer

Vitamin C, vitamin A and the various phytonutrients present in blueberries function as powerful antioxidants. This may help protect cells against damage from disease-linked free radicals. The antioxidants may inhibit tumour growth, decrease inflammation in the body and prevent various types of cancers.

5. Promotes Weight Loss

Blueberries help to prevent constipation and promote a healthy digestive tract. Due to the dietary fibre present in blueberries, eating them will help in weight management and weight loss. Foods high in fibre increases satiety and reduces appetite thus, promoting weight loss.

6. Manages Diabetes

Studies have shown that people with type 1 diabetes who eat high-fibre diets have low blood glucose levels. And people with type 2 diabetes who consume the same have improved blood sugar levels, lipid and insulin levels. One cup of blueberries is known to have 3.6 grams of fibre.

7. Maintains Skin Health

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that works to help prevent skin damage caused by the sun, pollution and smoke. Vitamin C may also aid in improving the collagen's ability to smooth wrinkles and enhance overall skin texture. One cup of blueberries will provide your body with 24 percent of vitamin C.

8. Boosts Brain Health

One of the most impressive health benefits of blueberries is its ability to enhance brain health. Studies have shown that eating blueberries could improve memory and cognition. Another noted study showed that drinking blueberry juice daily for 12 weeks was able to improve the memory of older adults.

9. Alleviates Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is the root cause of many harmful diseases and illnesses. These include cancer, autoimmune conditions, heart disease and even depression. Blueberries contain ample amounts of antioxidants that have been shown to have a significant anti-inflammatory effect in the body.

Blueberry Nutrition

Blueberries being a nutrient-dense fruit are high in fibre, vitamin K, manganese and vitamin C. These berries pack in a good amount of vitamins and minerals.

One cup of blueberries contain approximately the following:

84 calories.

1.1 grams protein.

21.4 grams carbohydrates.

3.6 grams dietary fibre.

0.5 grams fat.

14.4 milligrams of vitamin C.

28.6 micrograms of vitamin K.

0.5 milligrams of manganese.

0.1 milligram of vitamin B6.

0.1 milligram of riboflavin.

0.1 milligram of thiamine.

0.1 milligram of copper.

0.8 milligrams of vitamin E.

In addition, blueberries also contain other beneficial compounds like anthocyanins, phytonutrients, resveratrol, and pterostilbene.

Tips For Adding Blueberries In Your Diet

Whip up a smoothie using frozen berries, low-fat milk, and yogurt.

Mix fresh blueberries into a spinach salad with walnuts and feta cheese.

Add blueberries on oatmeal, waffles, pancakes, yogurt, or cereal for an extra burst of flavour and nutrition in your breakfast.

