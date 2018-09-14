6 Health Benefits Of Eating Yellow Moong Dal With Basmati Rice

Moong dal and basmati rice both are a classic combination and widely eaten in India and the Middle East. The yellow moong dal is frequently used for making soups and curries and the long-grain basmati rice is used for making biriyani, pulao and other sweet dishes. However, when moong dal and basmati rice are paired together, it makes for a low-fat, high-fibre protein food.
What Is The Nutritional Value Of Yellow Moong Dal?
Yellow moong dal is high in proteins and low in carbohydrates. 100 g of moong dal contains 351 calories, 1.2 g of total fat, 28 mg of sodium, 12 g of dietary fibre, 3 g of sugar and 25 g of protein. It also contains other essential vitamins and minerals.
What Is The Nutritional Value Of Basmati Rice?
Basmati rice comes in two varieties - white and brown. The brown one has more flavour and fibre than the white variety. Basmati rice is high in fibre and low in fat. 100 g of white basmati rice has 349 calories, 8.1 g of protein, 77.1 g of carbohydrates, 0.6 g of fat, and 2.2 g of fibre.
What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Yellow Moong Dal With Basmati Rice?
1. Helps in building muscles
There are 20 different kinds of amino acids which the body uses in the synthesis of proteins. But, there are 9 amino acids your body can't manufacture and these amino acids are found in plant foods. Lentils and other legumes contain an amino acid called lysine while basmati rice contains sulfur-based amino acids which are cysteine and methionine.
So, when you combine them together and consume, it will aid in protein synthesis which will further help in building your muscles.
2. Promotes weight loss and lowers cholesterol
Both basmati rice and moong dal are a good source of fibre and can lower the risk of heart disease, diabetes, prevent irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. The presence of fibre in dal can prevent constipation by binding with bile and dietary cholesterol in the intestines so that the body is able to excrete it. Also, the intake of dietary fibre satiates your tummy by promoting a feeling of fullness for a longer period, this helps in unwanted food cravings thus, enabling weight loss.
3. Boosts metabolism
When dal is cooked along with spices like turmeric, cumin, or coriander powder it boosts the metabolic process in the body. Turmeric and cumin are spices which increase your body's metabolic rate. On the other hand, basmati rice contains thiamin and niacin which help in boosting your metabolism too.
4. Strengthens the immune system
Moong dal has anti-inflammatory properties and antimicrobial properties and when it's cooked with spices, it fights the harmful bacteria, colds, viruses, etc. Basmati rice isn't left behind either, it contains a fibre called resistant starch. This is helpful in promoting the healthy bacteria in the bowel thus keeping the bowels healthy while boosting the body's immunity.
5. Prevents anaemia
All types of lentils and legumes including moong dal contain a good amount of iron. Iron is essential in the formation of red blood cells. Consuming moong dal reduces the risk of anaemia by providing the necessary amount of iron required by the body.
6. Promotes hair and skin health
As mentioned above, moong dal is a very good source of protein. The spices added to dal during cooking possess antioxidant properties. So together, they ensure the health of skin and hair. Basmati rice, on the other hand, has good fibre content which helps in bowel movements thus leading to effective cleansing of the body. Therefore consuming moong dal and basmati rice also promotes healthy skin and hair.
The best time to eat moong dal and basmati rice is the lunchtime and small quantities of moong dal and rice can be eaten for dinner. But, make sure that you don't have large amounts of it as rice takes longer to digest.
