6 Health Benefits Of Eating Yellow Moong Dal With Basmati Rice

Moong dal and basmati rice both are a classic combination and widely eaten in India and the Middle East. The yellow moong dal is frequently used for making soups and curries and the long-grain basmati rice is used for making biriyani, pulao and other sweet dishes. However, when moong dal and basmati rice are paired together, it makes for a low-fat, high-fibre protein food.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Yellow Moong Dal?

Yellow moong dal is high in proteins and low in carbohydrates. 100 g of moong dal contains 351 calories, 1.2 g of total fat, 28 mg of sodium, 12 g of dietary fibre, 3 g of sugar and 25 g of protein. It also contains other essential vitamins and minerals.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Basmati Rice?

Basmati rice comes in two varieties - white and brown. The brown one has more flavour and fibre than the white variety. Basmati rice is high in fibre and low in fat. 100 g of white basmati rice has 349 calories, 8.1 g of protein, 77.1 g of carbohydrates, 0.6 g of fat, and 2.2 g of fibre.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Yellow Moong Dal With Basmati Rice?

1. Helps in building your muscles

2. Promotes weight loss and lowers cholesterol

3. Boosts metabolism

4. Strengthens the immune system

5. Prevents anaemia

6. Promotes hair and skin health